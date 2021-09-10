Biden touts 'national unity' in prerecorded 9/11 message to America

In a video released Friday, President Joe Biden reflected on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in America, insisting that "national unity" is America's "greatest strength."

"To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa., and the thousands of more that were injured, America commemorates you and your loved ones," Biden said in the video marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

"We honor all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years afterward," Biden added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unity is what makes us who we are, America at its best," Biden said. "To me, that's the central lesson of September 11th."

Biden Saturday will be in all three sites where planes crashed on 9/11, in New York City, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa., for memorial events.