Alex Murdaugh murder trial: DNA, ballistics expert reconstruct how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died

Firearm examination is 'art as much as science,' says Alex Murdaugh's defense lawyer

Alex Murdaugh's defense lawyer Jim Griffin grilled ballistics expert Paul Greer Friday on cross-examination.

Greer testified on direct that older shell casings found on the Murdaugh's sprawling hunting estate and near Maggie Murdaugh's slain body had cycled through the same weapon.

But Griffin challenged what he called the "subjective" techniques used in firearms examinations.

"Isn't it true your field of expertise has come under criticism by the scientific community?" asked Griffin in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

"There has been criticism, but again, there’s been research completed to support firearm identifications," Greer replied.

Griffin said that the National Academy of Sciences had issued a report "pretty critical" of the field.

“The process of making that identification is subjective in nature but it’s based on some objective date," Greer told jurors. The examiners look at contours, ridges and peaks under high magnification to see whether two projectiles came from the same weapon.

"You agree your chosen field is part art as much as science?“ Griffin asked.

"Our field is an applied science,” the weapons expert responded.