  • Published
    19 Images

    Photo Gallery: See evidence photos from Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    The evidence table holds a 12-gauge shotgun presented in the  Alex Murdaugh murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    A screenshot from Rogan Gibson’s phone, showing Gibson asking Paul Murdaugh to send a photograph of his injured dog's tail, minutes before the murders. 
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence seen during the trial shows blood splattered on the floor of the feedroom where Paul Murdaugh was murdered. 
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence photo showing a shotgun shell in the grass near the dog kennels.
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    The New Balance sneakers Paul Murdaugh was wearing when he was shot to death.
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    A message from Alex Murdaugh is seen on Maggie's phone after she was murdered.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    Maggie Murdaugh's body was found near a single dog house on the property and Paul Murdaugh's body was found next to a row of dog kennels nearby, where he had recorded a video of a chocolate lab just minutes before his death, according to prosecutors.
    read more
    Pool photo, 0130 exhibit 29 / Fox News
    An evidence photoshows a shotgun shell on the ground at the crime scene.
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    An evidence photo of a box of shotgun shells on the Murdaugh property. 
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence seen during the trial shows blood splatters on the ground of the feedroom, where Paul Murdaugh had his head blown off. 
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
    A closeup of blood droplets on the floor of the feedroom, where Paul Murdaugh was shot to death.
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    A spreadsheet showing each time Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone's orientation changed on the night of the murders.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence shows the blood-splattered door of the feedroom after Paul Murdaugh was murdered.  
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence presented during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence presented in the Alex Murdaugh trial Friday Jan. 27, 2023, at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro. 
    read more
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
    Evidence shown during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, January 27, 2023. 
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
    A text message Maggie Murdaugh sent the afternoon before she was murdered.
    read more
     Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
    The entrance to the feedroom, where Paul Murdaugh was shot to death June 7, 2021. 
    read more
    Fox News  / Fox News
    A dummy stands beside blood droplets on the floor of the feedroom where Paul Murdaugh was shot to death.
    read more
    Fox News  / Fox News
