Photo Gallery: See evidence photos from Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
- The evidence table holds a 12-gauge shotgun presented in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.read more
- A screenshot from Rogan Gibson’s phone, showing Gibson asking Paul Murdaugh to send a photograph of his injured dog's tail, minutes before the murders.read more
- Evidence seen during the trial shows blood splattered on the floor of the feedroom where Paul Murdaugh was murdered.read more
- Evidence photo showing a shotgun shell in the grass near the dog kennels.read more
- The New Balance sneakers Paul Murdaugh was wearing when he was shot to death.read more
- A message from Alex Murdaugh is seen on Maggie's phone after she was murdered.read more
- Maggie Murdaugh's body was found near a single dog house on the property and Paul Murdaugh's body was found next to a row of dog kennels nearby, where he had recorded a video of a chocolate lab just minutes before his death, according to prosecutors.read more
- An evidence photoshows a shotgun shell on the ground at the crime scene.read more
- An evidence photo of a box of shotgun shells on the Murdaugh property.read more
- Evidence seen during the trial shows blood splatters on the ground of the feedroom, where Paul Murdaugh had his head blown off.read more
- A closeup of blood droplets on the floor of the feedroom, where Paul Murdaugh was shot to death.read more
- A spreadsheet showing each time Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone's orientation changed on the night of the murders.read more
- Evidence shows the blood-splattered door of the feedroom after Paul Murdaugh was murdered.read more
- Evidence presented during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, January 26, 2023.read more
- Evidence presented in the Alex Murdaugh trial Friday Jan. 27, 2023, at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.read more
- Evidence shown during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, January 27, 2023.read more
- A text message Maggie Murdaugh sent the afternoon before she was murdered.read more
- The entrance to the feedroom, where Paul Murdaugh was shot to death June 7, 2021.read more
- A dummy stands beside blood droplets on the floor of the feedroom where Paul Murdaugh was shot to death.read more
