Photo Gallery: Day 7 of Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial
- Alex Murdaugh is led into the Colleton County courthouse.read more
- The Murdaugh family (L-R) John Marvin Murdaugh, Brooklynn White, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV and Lynn Marie Murdaugh arrive at court.read more
- John Marvin Murdaugh and Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV walk in together.read more
- Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks with his team after a discussion about what may or may not be admissible evidence.read more
- Randy Murdaugh talks with his nephew Buster Murdaugh.read more
- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens to discussion about what may or may not be admissible evidence in Alex Murdaugh’s trial.read more
- Stacks of papers on the prosecution table.read more
- Buster Murdaugh, Lynn Murdaugh, Brooklynn White, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randy Murdaugh leave for a lunch break.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White head out for lunch.read more
- John Marvin Murdaugh and wife Liz Murdaugh return from a lunch break.read more
- Prosecutor Creighton Waters hands off evidence to the defense before presenting the exhibit in court.read more
- Chris Wilson, trial attorney, tears up while questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters.read more
- Jeanne Seckinger, former chief financial officer of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick gives her testimony.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is led out of court at the end of day 7.read more
