  • Published
    14 Images

    Photo Gallery: Day 7 of Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

  • A man wearing a striped dress shirt is escorted into a courthouse by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is led into the Colleton County courthouse.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Six people walk outside of a courthouse.
    The Murdaugh family (L-R) John Marvin Murdaugh, Brooklynn White, Randolph "Randy"  Murdaugh IV and Lynn Marie Murdaugh arrive at court.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Two men wearing suits walk outside of a courthouse.
    John Marvin Murdaugh and Randolph "Randy"  Murdaugh IV walk in together.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Men speak to each other inside a courtroom.
    Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks with his team after a discussion about what may or may not be admissible evidence. 
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • Two men speak while seated inside a courtroom.
    Randy Murdaugh talks with his nephew Buster Murdaugh.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man looks on while seated in a courtroom.
    South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens to discussion about what may or may not be admissible evidence in Alex Murdaugh’s trial.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A stack of paperwork sits on a desk inside a courtroom.
    Stacks of papers on the prosecution table.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A group of five people exit a courthouse.
    Buster Murdaugh, Lynn Murdaugh, Brooklynn White, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randy Murdaugh leave for a lunch break.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A man and woman exit a courthouse.
    Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White head out for lunch.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Two people walk toward a courthouse.
    John Marvin Murdaugh and wife Liz Murdaugh return from a lunch break.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Two men hand off papers while inside a courtroom.
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters hands off evidence to the defense before presenting the exhibit in court.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Maw wipes tears away from his eyes
    Chris Wilson, trial attorney, tears up while questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters.
     Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A woman speaks into a microphone while on the witness stand inside a courtroom.
    Jeanne Seckinger, former chief financial officer of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick gives her testimony. 
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man exits a courthouse surrounded by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of court at the end of day 7.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
