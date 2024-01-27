Weekend read: Best stories of the week in Lifestyle in case you missed them

Fox News Digital publishes an array of Lifestyle pieces all week long on topics that hit close to home: family, faith, food, parenting, pets, health, the great outdoors, lifestyle books, real estate and much more — plus, fun quizzes, brain teasers and crosswords.

Family

A baby boy surrendered at a Kentucky fire station nearly two years ago was adopted last month — a milestone his parents had hoped for ever since they first learned about him. "This is an amazing story of grace being shown," Chris Tyler, 43, of Louisville told Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

The tiniest baby to ever survive a premature birth at a Nebraska hospital was recently discharged — 116 days after being born. John McClinton, called "Buddy" by his parents, was born at 24 weeks and two days, according to FOX TV Stations. Born at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, he weighed less than a pound. Click here to get the story.

Faith

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 — arriving amid urgency and fear after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel. "Oct. 7 was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," Michael Makovsky, CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Fourteen new ambulances are now in the possession of Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national ambulance and emergency service agency, thanks to a donation by Rev. Franklin Graham and Samaritan's Purse, the charitable Christian organization that helps people around the globe. Click here to get the story.

Food

Have a craving for Wendy's? Nutritionists and dietitians weighed in on some selections to pick when visiting the fast-food chain. Check out their suggestions and why these might be the healthiest picks for you. Click here to get the story.

If you’re trying to keep on a healthy path as the New Year gets underway, you’re likely adding more fruit to your diet. Here are seven unusual and delicious fruits to consider this winter that go beyond apples and bananas. Click here to get the story.

Parenting

Some moms and dads today just don't want their kids sleeping over at the homes of others. Fox News Lifestyle looked into the trend — and spoke to parenting experts about the genesis of "sleepunders" and "lateovers" rather than sleepovers — and how this change impacts kids. Click here to get the story.

These parents were shocked when their new baby arrived in the back seat of their SUV as they were zooming off to the hospital. Find out why the baby boy born on Jan. 12 has been given several clever nicknames, including "McFlurry." Click here to get the story.

Pets

A New York kitty is up for adoption after he was rescued from an unfortunate hoarding situation involving many other cats as well. Now, the young cat named Thyme is looking for his "furever" home. Click here to get the story.

When an anonymous homeless man in North Carolina saw five shivering puppies outside without their mother, he couldn't walk away. Find out where the pups wound up — and what the man wrote in his touching letter to others about the pups. Click here to get the story.

Health

Some people worry about the safety and well-being of older drivers in their lives — those parents or grandparents who aren't quite able to handle being behind the wheel as they once were. Here's why some are proposing older drivers sign a "contract" to limit their driving abilities. Click here to get the story.

For those facing issues with fertility, the FDA has approved the first at-home, sterile insemination kit. Fox News Digital spoke to the inventor, who shared why the creation and its possibilities is giving her "goosebumps." Click here to get the story.

Great outdoors

It appears that spring 2024 will be abuzzing as more than a trillion cicadas are expected to appear across the U.S. For the first time in 221 years, the two groupings of cicadas, brood XIX and XIII, will emerge from the underground in 17 states across the country, according to Fox Weather. Click here to get the story.

Adventure weddings may be the new, new thing. Check out why some couples are now saying "I do" in the most remarkable places and ways. Click here to get the story.

Lifestyle books

Two formidable female athletes are joining forces to share tales with children of the fight to defend opportunities for women in sports. Former University of Kentucky swimming star Riley Gaines, an Outkick contributor, as well as professional surfer Bethany Hamilton are hosting a children’s story hour featuring their inspirational new titles from Brave Books at The Library Center in Springfield, Missouri, on Feb. 2. "Together our message is stronger," Gaines, host of Outkick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

Real estate

Sometimes you simply can't keep everything you own under one roof. Here are tips, techniques and insights for how to purge your possessions and refresh your living space so that it best works for you. Click here to get the story.

Hope to buy a new home this year? These are the best and worst places to buy a home in 2024, according to an agent. Click here to get the story.