LIFESTYLE

Nebraska baby heads home after being smallest infant to survive at hospital: 'Joyful day'

The premature infant, who is called 'Buddy,' was born weighing less than a pound

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
The tiniest baby to ever survive a premature birth at a Nebraska hospital was recently discharged – 116 days after being born.

John McClinton, who is called "Buddy" by his parents, was born at 24 weeks and two days, according to FOX TV Stations. He was born at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, and weighed less than a pound.

Buddy headed home in December and is currently on oxygen.

"Buddy weighed 14.1 ounces and measured 9.65 inches when he was born on Labor Day, and he is the smallest baby born at the hospital to survive," staff at Methodist Women's Hospital announced in a press release on Jan. 16.

Buddy wearing sweater while sleeping

John "Buddy" McClinton was born at 24 weeks and two days at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. (Ashley McClinton via FOX TV Stations)

Buddy was born with a hole in his heart that doctors were able to sew shut. Despite that, he is expected to live a healthy life.

"By the grace of God and the wonderful medical team, he really just needed to grow," mom Ashley McCLinton told FOX TV Stations.

premature nebraska baby split

Parents Ashley and John McClinton welcomed their son, John "Buddy" McClinton in September. Buddy was born weighing less than 1 pound and spent 116 days in the hospital before recently heading home. (Ashley McClinton via FOX TV Stations)

The mother had experienced a miscarriage before she became pregnant with Buddy. At around 20 weeks, Buddy stopped growing in the womb and McClinton's blood pressure increased rapidly.

"What went through my mind was, ‘Lord, I cannot lose another child. I cannot bury another baby,’" she said. 

Buddy sleeping in stroller

The day that Buddy left Methodist Women's Hospital was "bittersweet" because his family had gotten close with hospital staff, his mother said.  (Ashley McClinton via FOX TV Stations)

When her baby was finally discharged from Methodist Women's Hospital, Ashley described the day as being "bittersweet."

"We have formed such close relationships with all of the people that took care of him for [these] 116 days," she explained to FOX TV Stations. "So it was a joyful day. But also, you know, a lot of tears, too, because those people that cared for him so well have become like a second family to us."

Buddy with his mom and dad

Mom Ashley McClinton wants couples who have experienced infertility or preterm births to know that they’re not alone. (Ashley McClinton via FOX TV Stations)

McClinton hopes that her family's story reminds couples who have experienced pregnancy losses or preterm births that they're not alone.

"I think our story hits people who are struggling, who have either really struggled with infertility or struggled with having lost a child or struggled with a baby [being] born really early," she said.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.