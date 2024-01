Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A baby boy who was surrendered at a Kentucky fire station nearly two years ago was officially adopted last month — a milestone his parents said they'd hoped and prayed for ever since they first learned about him.

"This is just an amazing story of grace being shown," Chris Tyler, 43, of Louisville told Fox News Digital.

"From a loving mother to a little baby and then to us as well. God's hand is absolutely in this."

NEBRASKA BABY HEADS HOME AFTER BEING SMALLEST INFANT TO SURVIVE AT HOSPITAL: 'JOYFUL DAY'

The adoption was finalized just before Christmas, which Tyler and his wife Brittany said was a blessing.

"Sam is a curious little guy," Chris Tyler said.

"He is just really a ball of energy. He’s the little brother who's chasing around the big brothers with pirate swords and going down the little roller coaster we've got here in the house."

The couple, who had already adopted two older children — Judah, 8, and Calvin, 5 — had been hoping for another addition to their family when they heard about Sam.

MISSISSIPPI COUPLE WELCOMES 'RARE' QUINTUPLETS AFTER INFERTILITY BATTLE: 'THE BIGGEST BLESSING'

"We have been struggling with infertility for a long time," Brittany Tyler, 36, told Fox News Digital.

"We wanted to start a family and things just weren't working out the traditional way, so we started looking into adoption," she said.

"It is very expensive to go through adoption agencies and we learned that you can adopt through foster care and thought that was a great option."

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO HELPED SAVE MILLIONS OF NEWBORN BABIES, DR. VIRGINIA APGAR, PHYSICIAN AND MUSICIAN

It was in May 2022 when firefighters at the Louisville Fire Department found baby Sam in the baby box.

"It was early in the morning over at Truck 4, Engine 22, which is in West Louisville," Bobby Cooper, lieutenant colonel and assistant chief of the Louisville Fire Department told Fox News Digital.

"They had a ring at the door and went out, and that's where they first met Samuel."

FOUNDER OF SAFE HAVEN BABY BOXES SHARES HER STORY AND HOPE FOR THE FUTURE: 'A GOD-GIVEN PURPOSE'

The tiny infant, only a few days old, was found swaddled and placed inside a shoebox.

The box also contained a note from the child's biological mother, revealing why she had to give up her child.

Just a year before, Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation creating a Safe Haven Law. It enabled children under 30 days old to be surrendered in a "newborn safety device" or baby box at hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

COUPLE ADOPTS FLORIDA BABY WHO WAS ABANDONED IN THE WOODS ABOUT AN HOUR AFTER HER BIRTH

"The Safe Haven Laws in Kentucky and around the United States allow for a mother to safely, anonymously and legally surrender a baby," Cooper said.

"Our firefighters are very competent and capable, and very well versed on the law. It's part of our training," he said.

The firefighters took the baby inside and made sure he was secure.

"All of our firefighters are paramedics or EMTs, so they were able to do a quick assessment and make sure that he was healthy, and he appeared to be that way. He was resting and he seemed well fed."

NYPD OFFICER MEETS RETIRED DETECTIVES WHO SAVED HER FROM A BURNING CAR NEARLY 30 YEARS AGO

They notified the proper authorities and arranged emergency transportation to take Samuel to a local children's hospital for further assessment.

"When I read his story, I prayed that we would be the home chosen to take him in," Brittany Tyler said.

They were — and shortly after the phone call, Chris and Brittany Tyler found themselves in a local hospital’s neonatal unit, holding the baby.

He weighed just 3 pounds.

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTER ADOPTS BABY ANONYMOUSLY DROPPED OFF AT SAFE HAVEN: 'GIFT FROM GOD'

That’s when the Tylers began to unpack the small details of their foster son’s little life — such as the difficult decision his mother made as told in her note.

"She wrote a little note with just a little bit about herself, and that, basically, she needed help," Brittany Tyler said.

WISCONSIN WOMAN GIVES BIRTH IN MCDONALD'S PARKING LOT AMID SNOWSTORM, NICKNAMES BABY 'MCFLURRY'

"And then at the very bottom it said, ‘I love you.’ It was scribbled on a piece of paper and placed with him in the box, and so we're going to keep that for him and one day he'll have these things from his mom. That way, he will know she left him there in the best way that she could, all wrapped up."

There’s no judgment whatsoever in the Tylers’ minds.

"She cared for him, and she loved him," Chris Tyler said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A few days after the baby came home from the hospital, Brittany Tyler took little Sam back to the fire station where he was surrendered — for newborn photos.

And then for his first birthday, the family returned for yet another photo shoot.

Cooper said the Louisville Fire Department considers Sam part of its family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re glad to be part of Sam’s story," Cooper said.

The Tylers have fostered 17 children over the years.

They are now in the process of adopting a fourth child, a baby girl, they said.