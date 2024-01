Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fourteen new ambulances are now in the possession of Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national ambulance and emergency service agency, as a result of a donation from Rev. Franklin Graham and Samaritan's Purse, the charitable Christian organization that helps people around the globe.

A dedication ceremony took place on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

On the ground in Israel, Graham told the agency, "I believe in this organization. You risk your life to save life — and I felt that these ambulances needed to be replaced immediately," the team at Samaritan's Purse shared with Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon.

During the Oct. 7 attack on innocent civilians, Hamas terrorists destroyed 14 Israeli ambulances — and since the war began, 19 medics have also been tragically killed, Samaritan's Purse relayed to Fox News Digital.

The organization has now replaced those 14 ambulances. It said that in the months ahead, it will further expand Magen David Adom's fleet by providing seven additional armored ambulances.

Rev. Graham spoke to the widow of Dr. Daniel Levi, who was slaughtered by Hamas on Oct. 7 as he treated wounded people in a clinic in Be'eri.

"Do you think your husband would’ve liked this?" Graham said to Lihi Levi-Ingber, the organization told Fox News Digital.

"Yes, of course, anything that involved saving lives he would appreciate," she responded.

She stood with Graham and her two young daughters in the back of one of the ambulances that was dedicated to her husband.

Graham told the families during a rainy-day dedication in Jerusalem, "We love you, and we stand with you."

He told the grieving families, "We don’t always understand why these things happen — why tragedy happens. But we have faith in God and know that He loves us," as Samaritan's Purse shared.

"Some may ask why we are helping," Graham also said.

He added simply, "I’m an evangelical Christian who loves Israel."

"We dedicate these ambulances today to God — to His glory — and we honor those who have lost their lives."

He said he believes that "Magen David Adom has an incredible team, and I am proud to have a small part in your lifesaving work. We dedicate these ambulances today to God — to His glory — and we honor those who have lost their lives."

Ophir Levy, father of 19-year-old Lior Levy, who was also killed by Hamas, said of the ambulances, "These are not just vehicles, but a symbol of life, courage and hope … Every time an ambulance goes on a mission, it will be like Lior and her friends are still helping and saving lives."

Samaritan's Purse said that the inscription of her name — along with the names of the other fallen medics — was unveiled for the families to see on the ambulances for the first time on Tuesday, along with Bible verses that accompany the inscriptions.

The ceremony on Tuesday took place at the National Library in Jerusalem where Yaakov Blitshtein, the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Eli Bin, Magen David Adom's director-general, spoke to still-anguished family members.

"Countries and international organizations chose to look away and ignore the horrors experienced by the people of Israel …"

"There are no words that can comfort you or express our deep sorrow for the loss," said Eli Bin, as Samaritan's Purse shared.

"At a time when countries and international organizations chose to look away and ignore the horrors experienced by the people of Israel, Samaritan’s Purse acted in accordance with the divine and moral commandment and reached out."

On Tuesday, Rev. Graham also announced that Samaritan's Purse will continue to assist MDA by working with local municipalities to provide new ambulance stations in some communities at continued risk, the group said in a statement.

In addition to supporting emergency medical services, Samaritan’s Purse has provided 18,500 food boxes, nearly 4,000 hot meals and over 18,000 food vouchers to families in need.

The N.C.-based organization also provided 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to help the country’s emergency responders.

A Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Assistance Response Team deployed to Israel soon after the war broke out, the organization told Fox News Digital — and is "continuing to support local municipalities and church partners to meet the emergency needs of suffering civilians."