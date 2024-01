Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Wisconsin mom recently welcomed a new baby in a McDonald's parking lot when she and her husband couldn't make it to the hospital in time for the delivery they had planned for.

Analysia Beck, a Muskego resident, started having contractions late in the night before waking her husband, Daniel Beck, when the pain grew stronger.

"By the time he was up, and he came downstairs with me, I was ready to go," Analysia Beck, a mom of three, told Fox News Digital.

TINY TEXAS TWINS ARE BORN IN TWO DIFFERENT YEARS, COURTESY OF A NEW YEAR

"So I had him call the hospital and the hospital, of course, is asking all these questions, and they asked what my plan for pain was, and I [responded], ‘An epidural immediately.’"

Analysia Beck said she was determined to get to the hospital in time; but while she and her husband were en route, their baby appeared to have different plans, she said.

PARENTS WELCOME 14-POUND BABY, THE LARGEST ON RECORD SINCE 2010: 'EVERYBODY WAS MAKING BETS'

"I was like, 'No, like, it's happening right now. We need to pull over,'" Anaylisia Beck said.

As she felt the need to push, the couple pulled their car into the closest location they could find: a McDonald's parking lot.

Anaylisia Beck jumped out of her car and hopped into the trunk of her SUV.

Her mom, who was following in her own vehicle, pulled into the McDonald's lot close behind them.

MISSISSIPPI MOTHER OF RARE QUINTUPLETS REVEALS FIRST PHOTOS OF HER BABIES AS THEY 'REACH NEW MILESTONES'

Analysia Beck said her husband handled the situation very well.

"He was very comforting, and held my hand the whole time," she said.

The mom said that even though the baby was coming quickly, she couldn't help but think about how bizarre her situation was.

SISTERS IN SYNC: 4 ARE PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME WITH THEIR BABIES, IN 'COMPLETE SHOCK'

"Halfway through, I was just lying in our trunk, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is happening at McDonald's … I can't believe it."

"Within minutes, they pretty much ran in and caught the baby." — Analysia Beck

Her baby's birth was unexpected — not only because of the unplanned location, but because he was two weeks ahead of her due date, she said.

ALABAMA BABY BORN ON SAME DAY AS MOM AND DAD: ‘1 IN 133,000’ CHANCE

As police and paramedics arrived on the scene, Analysia Beck's baby boy was already crowning.

"As soon as I knew the paramedics were there, I pushed … [and] within minutes, they pretty much ran in and caught the baby."

NORTH CAROLINA BABY HEARS HER FATHER’S VOICE FOR THE FIRST TIME — IMMEDIATELY BURSTS INTO TEARS

She was unable to hold her son until she entered the ambulance because paramedics had to check on the health of her newborn first.

As Micah entered the world, a storm hit the city of Muskego, which resulted in over 15 inches of snow.

MICHIGAN COUPLE WELCOMES 1ST BABY GIRL BORN INTO THE FAMILY AFTER 138 YEARS OF BOYS: 'UTTER SHOCK'

The weather played an active role in several nicknames for the little boy — among them "McFlurry," "Mickey D's," "McBaby" and "Small Fry."

Brianna Baltutis was one of the first responders with the Hales Corners Fire Department who arrived on the scene.

"For me, there are people who will go through the fire service for 30-plus years and they won't ever deliver a baby, so I think that's super, super cool." — Brianna Baltutis

Baltutis told Fox News Digital that when she and her partner were dispatched, they thought they were answering a call about a woman in labor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We got there and we were thinking we'd get her loaded up and to the hospital before she actually delivered the baby," she said, adding that they didn't expect to see the baby actually being born as they arrived.

Baltutis, 20, said she finds herself to be really lucky to be a part of this amazing story.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, there are people who will go through the fire service for 30-plus years and they won't ever deliver a baby, so I think that's super, super cool," Baltutis shared.

Baltutis said that it was a rewarding moment because nights on the job don't always have happy endings.

Analysia and Daniel Beck are settling into their life as a newfound family of five and have been happy to share their unique birth story, they said.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.