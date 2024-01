Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A cat is looking for his forever home after he was rescued from a not-so-great living situation.

Thyme is a two-year-old domestic medium hair cat — also referred to as one of the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons' "Thanksgiving" cats.

The young kitten was rescued from a hoarding home in Suffolk County, New York, this past Thanksgiving, along with 13 other cats.

Thyme is currently at ARF in East Hampton, New York, and is looking for a loving home to take him in.

He was described by ARF staff as "extremely sweet and playful."

Thyme is known to get along well with other felines at the rescue shelter — so he would make a great addition to a home with other cats, the organization said.

He also has an affinity for sunlight — and likes to bask in the warmth of the sun's rays whenever possible.

The nearly nine-pound, brown-coated kitten has made the ARF staff swoon and is ready for his next adventure, the group said.

Domestic medium hair cats were introduced to the United States in the early 1600s and are related to the domestic short hair and domestic long hair cats, according to the ASPCA.

Domestic medium hair cats have shorter hair on their back and fluffier hair around their neck and tail, per the ASPCA.

ARF of the Hamptons is located roughly 2½ hours east of Manhattan.

It hosts dogs and cats in their "Forever Home" facility.

The Animal Rescue Fund said the new facility, which opened in 2023, allows them to house more animals while providing proper training.

Interested in adopting Thyme?

Learn more about adoption and ARF at arfhamptoms.org.

