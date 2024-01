Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

If you’re trying to keep to a healthy path in this first month of the New Year, you’re likely adding more fruit to your diet.

For most of us, go-to fruit selections are apples, bananas, grapes and assorted berries — but there are many fruits that you may not know about and are worth consideration.

Fox News Digital spoke with three registered dieticians for their tips on how to expand your fruit intake — and why you might give these healthy picks a try.

FOOD UNDER THE RADAR: HERE ARE 7 WEIRD WINTER VEGETABLES AND WHY THEY'RE SO GOOD FOR YOU

These seven fruits contain a surprising amount of vitamins and minerals — and are generally available in the winter in most parts of the country, with some variation depending on location.

Dig right in!

Guava

A tropical fruit with a green or yellowish-green exterior, the guava can have flesh ranging from white to vibrant pink or red, depending on the variety, Sarah Heckler, MS, RD with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"The fruit is generally round or pear-shaped and has a sweet aroma," she said.

EATING ONE POPULAR FRUIT COULD HELP REDUCE YOUR CHANCES OF DEVELOPING DEMENTIA, STUDY FINDS

"Guavas can be eaten when they are ripe and soft, and the flavor varies from sweet to mildly tart."

Guavas boast nutritional perks as they are rich in vitamin C, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins A and E and potassium, which Heckler said is important for health and fluid balance.

Allow guavas to be left at room temperature until they reach the desired ripeness.

"Once ripe, store guavas in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life," Heckler pointed out.

HEART-HEALTHY FOODS: 15 ITEMS TO ADD TO YOUR GROCERY LIST TO PREVENT HEART DISEASE

Guavas can be sliced and eaten fresh, she said. They're also often juiced and used in beverages, smoothies or cocktails.

And sliced guava can be added to fruit salads, green salads, or yogurt for a burst of flavor.

Kiwi

Also known as kiwifruit, a kiwi is a small, brown, fuzzy fruit with vibrant green flesh, said Heckler.

"The interior contains tiny, edible black seeds distributed throughout the flesh and the taste is a unique combination of sweetness and tanginess, making it a refreshing and flavorful fruit."

This small fruit packs a lot of punch as it’s exceptionally high in vitamin C, promoting immune system health, said Heckler.

"It also contains other nutrients such as dietary fiber, vitamin K, E and potassium," Heckler told Fox News Digital. "Vitamin K supports blood clotting and bone health, and vitamin E is an antioxidant."

At home, kiwis can be ripened at room temperature.

"Once ripe, store kiwi in the refrigerator to prolong its shelf life," she added.

THESE ARE THE 8 BEST FRUITS FOR YOUR HEALTH, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

"This helps slow down the ripening process."

The versatile fruit can be used in smoothies to boost both flavor and nutritional benefits, Heckler also said. And, reach for kiwi to enhance fruit salads, yogurt, or desserts.

Kiwi is available year-round in the U.S. due to imports from various regions, said Heckler.

Kumquat

This small, oval-shaped citrus fruit is unlike other citrus fruits, as the kumquat's peel is sweet and edible, while the flesh inside is tart, noted Heckler.

Among the nutritional benefits of the exotic fruit, they're high in vitamin C, fiber and essential oils, she said.

At home, store kumquats at room temperature or in the refrigerator for a short period to maintain their freshness.

This fruit selection can be an on-the-go snack.

"Consume the entire fruit, including the peel, for a sweet and tangy flavor," Heckler said.

Kumquats are also versatile for DIY cooks, as you can use them to make delicious marmalades or sauces.

Persimmon

A fruit that may not be on your radar is persimmon, a sweet-tasting fruit with a unique texture and appearance. The delicious fruit is high in vitamins A and C, as well as dietary fiber, said Heckler.

BOOST BRAIN HEALTH AND SLOW MENTAL AGING WITH 10 INTRIGUING TIPS FROM LONGEVITY EXPERTS

"Vitamins A and C contribute to skin health and boost the immune system," she said.

Keep persimmons at room temperature until they ripen, then store them in the refrigerator to prolong freshness. The exotic fruit can be a tasty addition to your cooking or entertaining routine.

"Enjoy raw or add to salads and desserts," Heckler suggested.

Another idea is to boost taste and nutritional benefits by adding persimmon to foods like yogurt.

Pomegranate

Often touted as a superfood, pomegranates are good sources of vitamin C, fiber and folate, Jessica Cording, MS, RD, a dietitian, health coach and author who practices in New Jersey and New York, told Fox News Digital.

LEMON WATER HAS ITS HEALTH BENEFITS, BUT SHOULD YOU DRINK IT DAILY? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"They’re also rich in compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties."

Pomegranates have arils, tiny seed casings that fill the inside the fruit, which she said can be added to salads; mixed into yogurt, oatmeal or cold cereal; or used as a garnish for beverages.

"You can also eat the arils with a spoon right out of the fruit," Cording said.

Store the pomegranates in a cool, dry and well-ventilated place.

While pomegranates are typically harvested in the fall, they can be found in stores throughout the winter, said Heckler.

Pomelo

Also known as Chinese grapefruit, this unusual fruit may be a new one to seek out at your grocery store.

This citrus selection is high in vitamin C, said New Jersey-based Julie Lopez, RD, owner of Virtual Teaching Kitchen.

When picking a pomelo, take the time to examine it carefully.

"A pomelo should be heavy for its size without any soft spots or bruises," Lopez explained. "Give the rind a sniff; when ripe, the fruit should have a subtle, sweet fragrance."

Refrigerate ripe pomelos for up to a week, she said.

BEST FOODS TO EAT FOR RADIANT, AGELESS SKIN AND WHAT TO AVOID, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

Use the fruit as you would a grapefruit, as it can be juiced for a refreshing beverage, and also added to salads and desserts.

Star fruit

The sweet pick, also known as carambola, is a tropical fruit with a unique shape — aptly named because it has five points like a star.

It has a mildly sweet, tangy flavor, said Heckler.

It's a good source of vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.

When shopping for this fruit, select one with a firm flesh.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To enjoy, slice and eat fresh or use as a garnish in dishes.

"Use sliced star fruit as a decorative and flavorful garnish for both sweet and savory dishes," said Heckler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keep star fruit at room temperature until ripe, then store it in the refrigerator for optimal freshness, she suggested.

She noted that star fruit may be available year-round in some southern states but may not be as common in colder regions.