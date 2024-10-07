Walmart's October deals event: up to 50% off electronics, apparel, toys and more

Each year, Walmart has major sales, helping you get everything you need at a serious discount. The Walmart October deals event features sales on electronics like laptops and cameras, home goods, early Christmas gifts for the kids, clothing and wellness items.

You’ll also find major sales on end-of-season goods like camping coolers, Adirondack chairs and grills. From October 8th through the 13th, you can secure these deals. Walmart+ members can even take advantage of sales 12 hours early.

Electronics

Home

Toys

Apparel

Outdoor

Wellness

Original price: $249

You can get a simple, affordable HP laptop on sale at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop includes Windows 11 and an anti-glare display, perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their laptops.

Original price: $69.99

You can get a smart watch for your Android or iPhone that doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars. The watch is a waterproof watch that connects to your phone so you can answer and make calls, text and receive app notifications.

Original price: $219.96

If you’re just getting into photography, or you just want a great camera to take with you on vacation, the NBD digital camera has everything you need. It’s lightweight and easily portable, takes videos and pictures and has a rotatable screen so you can view your content from any angle.

Original price: $249.99

Finding yourself stranded on the side of the road with a dead car battery is unpleasant, to say the least. Be prepared with a car jump starter kit. There’s no need for another car, instead you can use the included battery pack to get back on the road quickly.

TURN YOUR CAR INTO A CAMPER WITH THESE 10 CAR CAMPING ITEMS

Original price: $49.99

Slow cookers make dinners easier. You just need to put your meal in the cooker, set it and forget it. The Chefman slow cooker has three temperatures to choose from and makes enough food to serve six people.

Original price: $399.99

A Dyson advanced cordless vacuum is the king of vacuums. It’s super lightweight, doesn’t have a pesky cord to deal with and has a run time of up to 40 minutes, so you can vacuum your entire house on one charge.

Original price: $179.99

An air purifier is ideal for homes with pets, kids or a lot of dust build up. The Dr. J air purifier is made for large spaces and has four different fan speeds, including a sleep mode that’s quieter. Plus, the purifier has a reminder light when you need to change the filter.

12 AIR PURIFIERS TO HELP YOU THROUGH ALLERGY SEASON

Original price: $499

Score a refrigerator for under $200 during Walmart’s sale event. The 7.5 cu. ft. Frigidaire refrigerator is a no-frills fridge, but does include spill-proof shelving and a sleek platinum silver design.

Original price: $97.99

Keep your kids entertained and teach them how to appreciate art with a Crayola fun easel. It’s two-sided with a magnetic dry-erase side and a chalkboard surface on the other side. You also get magnetic letters and a set of chalk.

Original price: $499.99

Surprise your kids with an exciting two-seater Ford Bronco kid’s car. The fun mini-car will keep your kids entertained for hours, especially since it has a long-lasting battery and tough wheels for any terrain.

Original price: $94

Combine your child’s love of Paw Patrol and the excitement of bike riding with a Huffy Paw Patrol bike. It has built-in training wheels for younger kids and LED lights on the front wheels for added fun.

20 BIKES FOR EVERY TYPE OF BIKE RIDER

Original price: $49.99

Help your kids enjoy the makeup without the mess, thanks to this washable kid’s makeup kit. It includes everything from nail polish, lipstick, blush and all the accessories necessary to apply everything.

Original price: $36.99

Stay comfortable this fall and winter with fleece joggers. You’ll get a three-pack in the colors of your choosing. These pants are comfortable no matter if you’re working out or just lounging around the house.

Original price: $59.99

The entire family can relax and enjoy Halloween with this set of family Halloween pajamas. With a glow-in-the-dark shirt, there’s a spooky element to the outfit, too, perfect for Halloween!

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO DIY YOUR KIDS' HALLOWEEN COSTUMES THIS YEAR

Original price: $149.99

Stay warm inside and outside with a heated fleece hoodie. Choose from stylish black or gray and get ready to keep nice and toasty thanks to the adjustable temperature options. You can charge the sweatshirt with a simple USB or C-port charger.

Original price: $36.99

A flannel shirt jacket can keep you warm during the cool fall days while still looking stylish. You can pick from a variety of plaid options and colors, such as pink, beige, green and red.

Original price: $209.99

RTIC coolers are durable yet affordable and come in unique color combos. They keep ice cold for days and are up to 30% lighter than the competitors.

Original price: $239.99

Adirondack chairs blend style and comfort, creating the perfect seating for your outdoor areas. These outdoor folding Adirondack chairs are easy to store and are made from a strong plastic, making them extra durable.

Original price: $247

A Blackstone griddle with an included prep cart is ideal for camping or grilling in your own backyard. It has enough space to cook for the entire family and can be attached to the prep cart for easy cooking.

12 GRILLS THAT FIT EVERY BUDGET

Original price: $156.32

You can make restaurant-quality pizzas at home with a One Bite charcoal pizza oven. It has a 15-inch pizza capacity and is easy to use and clean up. It’s compact enough to fit in any sized yard or grilling area.

Original price: $93.99

At the end of the day, kick off your shoes and soak your feet in a foot spa bath massager. The foot bath vibrates, bubbles and can reach temperatures between 95 and 118 degrees.

Original price: $509.99

A hot tub is the perfect relaxing option for any season, but it can be expensive. A Bestway inflatable hot tub provides all the functions of a permanent hot tub, but it’s more affordable and easier to set up. This six-person hot tub has jets and is designed to be puncture-resistant.

Original price: $350

Keep up your fitness routine this fall and winter with an indoor walking pad. It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds and weighs just 42 pounds. It fits snuggly under a standing desk or can be dragged anywhere in your home with ease.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $72.49

A weighted blanket is relaxing, comfortable and will keep you warm. You can pick from a dozen colors and can choose the weight that best suits your needs.