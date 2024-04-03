20 bikes for every type of bike rider

If you’re looking to get back into bike riding, or you’re someone who has been riding for years and needs an upgrade, we’ve created a long list of options in a variety of price ranges. Whether you want a bike to help you on your daily commute or you want to go off-roading, one of the bikes on our list will be your perfect next ride.

Mountain bikes

Road bikes

Fat tire bikes

BMX bikes

Electric bikes

If you’re looking for a road and mountain bike hybrid, the Schwinn High Timber is the perfect option. It’s lightweight but has a durable enough frame that it can easily be ridden on a variety of terrain. For other Schwinn mountain bike options, visit Dick’s Sporting Goods where a variety of bikes are currently on sale.

Mongoose bikes have been reliable mountain bikes for years. The Mongoose Status offers a sturdy frame with both front and rear brakes for a seamless stop on tough terrain. You can also find the Mongoose Status in other colors at Cabela’s.

If you don’t have a lot of space to store your bike, the Outroad folding mountain bike allows you to fold the bike in half for easy storage. It’s an affordable, but durable bike that has a front and back braking system. Walmart also has affordable folding mountain bike options.

For smaller adults and kids, the Magna Dynacraft is a good mountain bike for those on a budget. The bike has oversized tires that can handle most types of terrain and a strong suspension system. You can also find other Magna bike options at Walmart.

Those looking for a reliable road bike will find a lot to love about the Schwinn Phocus. It has a lightweight frame and seat that helps you keep up speed easily. This bike is designed to fit riders 5'4" to 6'2". Tractor Supply Company also offers Schwinn road bikes.

For a slick-looking ride, the Eurobike road bike has 21 speeds and ultra-reliable disc brakes. Riders who compete in races will appreciate this bike since it’s built with professional competition grade geometry, making it more ergonomic. You can buy the Eurobike road bike on Amazon or at Walmart.

The Hiland road bike is a good option for those looking for a daily commute bike. It’s lightweight but sturdy, allowing riders up to 330 lbs. to ride comfortably at high speeds. Find similar Hiland road bikes on Walmart’s site.

For a bike you can ride almost anywhere, the Hiland Hybrid is a strong contender. It comes in a variety of fun colors and fits riders who are 5'6" to 6’ tall. The paint job is also rust-resistant, so it’s the perfect bike to ride in all conditions. You can find Hiland bikes at Walmart as well as Amazon.

Ideal for riders between 5'4" to 6' tall, the Mongoose Dolomite fat tire mountain bike has a strong steel frame, supersized knobby tires and 26-inch wheels that help you meet any type of off-road trail. You can find the Mongoose Dolomite at Walmart.

The Outroad fat tire bike is a 21-speed bike that helps you cruise along faster on any type of terrain. It has a high-carbon steel frame that makes it nearly impossible to damage. For beginners, the price of this bike is just right.

For an even more trail-ready Mongoose, the Mongoose Malus has four-inch-wide tires that can roll over anything. The bike also has a front and rear braking system to give you more precise speed control. Check out Walmart for the Mongoose Malus.

The Viribus fat tire bike is a more affordable option. It’s made from aluminum alloy that offers corrosion resistance. The bike has a 265 lb. capacity and is a 21-speed, allowing for better speed control on any terrain. Find the Viribus on Walmart or Amazon.

For beginner BMX riders, the Mafiabikes Kush BMX bike is a good, affordable starting point. It has a steel frame, so it’ll hold up no matter what tricks you try. You can find a variety of BMX bikes at Walmart.

Whether you want to ride in a skate park, on the street or on dirt tracks, the Mongoose Legion Freestyle BMX bike is a strong option. This bike is meant for slightly taller riders, accommodating heights of 5'8" and up. Get this classic bike in a variety of colors at Walmart.

For a bike worthy of Tony Hawk, the Dynacraft BMX bike has a reliable steel frame with a matte finish. It’s still lightweight, helping you learn tricks with ease. Walmart has other Dynacraft bike options.

Perfect for experienced and beginner riders alike, the Huffy Enigma has an aluminum frame that’s strong while still being lightweight. It’s designed with professional riding in mind and has a sleek matte paint job. Huffy is currently having a huge sale on all their BMX bikes.

With speeds up to 20 mph, the Jasion EB5 is an affordable electric bike. It’ll cover up to 25 to 40 miles per charge, so it’s perfect for a daily commuter. Plus, the battery is detachable, so it’s easy to charge anywhere. For other Jasion electric bikes, check out Walmart.

The Ancheer Sunshine electric bike can reach speeds up to 20 mph and, when using pedal assist, can go 35 to 55 miles on one charge. You can switch easily between pedal assist and purely electric for different terrain types. Ancheer is having a sale on all their electric bikes, so check out their website for all your options.

For a fast-charging electric bike, the Oraimo bike is the perfect option. It charges fully in just three hours and can carry you for seven miles. The bike is designed to be ridden on any type of terrain and can reach speeds up to 20 mph.

If you want a more high-tech, motorcycle-type ride, you’ll love the Riding’times moped style bike. You can reach speeds up to 28 mph and the bike comes with built-in headlights for added safety.

