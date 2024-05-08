Turn your car into a camper with these 10 car camping items

The cost of a camper can be outrageous, especially since the pandemic made spending time outside a necessity. Campers who want to upgrade from their tent but who don’t want to dish out thousands on a small camper still have options. Turning your car into a camper is a low-cost endeavor that provides more protection from the elements. Plus, with a few key camping essentials, sleeping in the back of your car can actually be comfortable while you travel.

Here are 10 items that’ll turn your camper into a spacious camper.

First things first, you need somewhere to sleep when you’re camping. A good air mattress can provide a good night’s sleep no matter where you are. Stay under budget with this air mattress from Amazon. It’s under $70 and fits most models of cars. More frequent campers will prefer the luxury air mattress Luno offers. It’s on the more expensive side, but it fits perfectly to most car models and is easy to blow up.

Solo travelers and couples will appreciate an oversized two-person sleeping bag. Find an all-season sleeping bag in a large variety of colors on Amazon or Walmart for under $70. Both options come with built-in pillows as well.

When you turn your car into a camper, you need room outside the vehicle for storage. Adding a storage system to the top of your car can give you ample, secure storage. Drivers who don’t want to install roof racks can use this storage bag from Amazon. Instead, there are security straps you attach to the car, and the whole bag is made from waterproof, tear-resistant materials. Get Flated also makes roof storage bags that are lightweight and easy to strap securely to the car. It also deflates when not in use for easy storage.

Privacy is key when using your vehicle as a camper. Adding window shades keeps your car cool and gives you privacy. You can get a set of four window shades from Amazon for under $25. Luno also makes window shades and a privacy curtain that hangs between the front and back seats of the car for added privacy.

Like any good camper, your car should come outfitted with a canopy. Canopies give you shade and protection from the rain while camping. Walmart has an easy-to-install canopy that fits on most cars. Amazon has a more permanent canopy option that’s still easy to install but is made from more durable fabric.

Instead of having a built-in fridge, bring a cooler that fits snugly into your backseat. Hang your cooler from the headrest of one of your seats when you buy this one from Amazon for just under $25. Or, you can spring for one of the most durable coolers on the market, a Yeti 32 Roadie. It’s a slim, rollable cooler that will keep your food and drinks cold for days.

Relaxing after being outside all day is a lot easier if you have a holder for your tablet or phone. Just attach it to your car seat and have a hands-free device to watch your shows on. Amazon has a tablet holder you can clip to one of the front seats. You can get a full backseat organizer with a spot for your tablet from Walmart.

Keep your car clean and crumb-free with the help of a trash can built for your car. Amazon offers a trash can you can snap to the back of the driver's or passenger's seat. It’s lined with a waterproof material and has outside pockets for added storage. Walmart also has a car trash can that doubles as a cooler and also has extra storage pockets.

Does your car have a towing hitch attached? If it does, you can attach a cargo carrier for even more storage space. Cabela’s has a cargo carrier that holds up to 500 lbs. and costs less than $150. Lowes’s cargo carrier has high metal sides to keep your luggage extra secure and is about $175.

In case you couldn’t tell, storage is immensely important while camping. You need to keep your trunk and backseat free for sleeping. Drivers who install a platform to put their air mattress on have space underneath for storage bins. Amazon and Walmart have thin storage containers you can slide under the frame.