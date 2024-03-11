The 12 best air purifiers you'll find on Amazon's spring sale to help you through allergy season

Spring brings warm weather, blossoming flowers and hard-hitting allergies many of us have to deal with. To keep spring the enjoyable season it should be, an air purifier can help filter out the pollen and dust mites that cause allergy symptoms.

Whether you need to stay on a budget, want to clear your home of pet dander or need to clear out a large room, our list has options for anyone looking to keep their immune system healthy.

Amazon is currently having their huge spring sale, with a large number of air purifiers in stock.

Be prepared to grab all the best sale deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership today. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Join or start a 30-day free trial to start your air purifier shopping today!

For small rooms

For large rooms

For pet owners

With scent diffusers

AROEVE Air Purifiers $69.99, now $49.99

The sleek looking AROEVE air purifier uses a HEPA filter that filters out smoke, pollen, dander, hair and more. It recycles the air through the room every hour and works best in rooms up to 215 square feet.

2 Pack TPLMB Air Purifiers $45.99

A less expensive option is the TPLMB air purifier. This two-pack allows you to filter the air in two smaller rooms in your home. When you set the fan to its lowest setting, you’ll barely hear the noise, making it perfect for a bedroom or nursery.

FULMINARE Air Purifiers $59.99, now $39.99

The FULMINARE air purifier has 360 degrees of air intake, drawing in the dust and dander from every corner of the room. It’s well-suited for rooms up to 215 square feet. There’s a precision chip in the purifier that monitors the air quality and sends different color light signals that show what the quality of the air in the room is. You can also score a good deal on a FULMINARE air purifier online at Sears.

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Large Room $189.99, now $180.00

The LEVOIT air purifier is a high-end purifier that can work for your entire house. It can be used in spaces up to 1,900 square feet. You can purify air quickly thanks to the U-shaped air inlet that helps ensure pet fur and hair don’t get trapped and cause clogs. You can buy on Amazon or visit LEVOIT’s site for more air purifier options.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier $229.99, now $159.51

The well-designed Coway Airmega air purifier doesn’t take up a lot of space, but can clean the air in 30 minutes for rooms up to 874 square feet. The air purifier automatically adjusts, so it purifies the air in your space more effectively. Coway is currently having a huge sale on all its air purifiers.

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter $99.99, now $73.59

If you want an air purifier that you can more easily hide in a corner, the GermGuardian air purifier is the perfect choice. It’s tall and skinny, making it easy to put anywhere. It’s a good option for both large and small rooms, as it circulates the air once per hour in 743 square foot rooms and 4.8 times per hour in 153 square foot rooms. You can buy on Amazon or visit Home Depot.

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier $99.79

When you have pets, you need a little extra power in your air purifier. The MOOKA H13 air purifier uses HEPA filters for a strong cleaning. This purifier works on spaces up to 1,300 square feet and offers reminders when the filter needs to be changed. You can find more affordable MOOKA air purifiers at Walmart.

PURO²XYGEN P500i Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter $169.97

For another high-tech air purifier, the PURO²XYGEN P500i air purifier has automated sensors that react to air pollutants in real time. You can control the purifier from a handy device on an app from your phone. You can either buy on Amazon or through Lowes.

Pure Enrichment® PureZone™ Air Purifier $129.99, now $99.99

The Pure Enrichment air purifier is designed for medium rooms of about 300 square feet. Through HEPA filters and a built-in UV-C light, you can benefit from an enhanced level of cleanliness. The system eliminates up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and 99.97% of dust and allergens. You can also score a good deal through Pure Enrichment’s site.

POMORON MJ002H 4-in-1 Air Purifiers $69.99, now $49.99

The POMORON air purifier includes an air ionizer, a HEPA filer, a UV light and an essential oil diffuser all built into one machine. There are multiple different settings, including an ultra-quiet sleep mode.

VEWIOR Air Purifiers for Home $99.99, now $39.99

This budget-friendly VEWIOR air purifier has four modes built-in, including a sleep mode. Plus, you can easily add the scent of your choosing to the cotton pad on the top and the purifier will filter the scent into your space.

Tolife Air Purifiers $69.99, now $42.69

This Tolife air purifier has a unique look, comes in multiple different colors and refreshes air five times per hour. It also comes with a night mode, so you can sleep peacefully at night. You can either buy it at Amazon or Walmart.