VP Vance and his young family start fresh at official residence, promise to 'take good care of it'

Vice President J.D. Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three young children are right now in the process of adapting to a new lifestyle as they get settled into the vice president's official residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

The Vance family captured hearts across the nation during President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 22, when millions of Americans watched as the new vice president and second lady brought out their three young children: Ewan, 7, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel, 3.

The millennial dad of three and the second lady — they're both 40 years old — are the first family with children to live at the vice president's residence since Al and Tipper Gore lived there in 1993.

Vice President Vance is the youngest politician to assume the role of second in command since Richard Nixon, who was also aged 40 when he began the VP role in Jan. 1953.

Vance recently took to X to share his family's latest update in Washington, D.C.

"My kids are settling in to the Vice President's official residence, and I just want to say: thank you to the American people," he posted on the social media platform.

"While we don't own this property, it is a beautiful home for our three little kids," he also wrote.

"We are grateful, and will take good care of it."

The three-story home, built in 1893, sits on a 73-acre plot and is "surrounded by a forest-like setting," according to "Number One Observatory Circle." Its 33 rooms are for both public and private use.

As they get settled into their new home, here's a closer look at the Vance family.

Ewan Blaine Vance, age 7

The vice president and second lady's eldest son, Ewan, was born on June 5, 2017.

Last February on the Senate floor, Vance gave some insight into his family life, calling out his "6-year-old baby boy" before correcting himself joyfully — saying his son was "not so much of a baby anymore."

Vivek Vance, age 4

The second family welcomed their middle child and second son in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vivek Vance will turn 5 in February.

When Vance took the opportunity to reference his children on the Senate floor on Feb. 12, 2024, it was his second son's birthday — so the then-senator wished his son a happy birthday by reading the well-known Dr. Seuss book, "Oh the Places You'll Go."

While the Vances tend to keep their children out of the political spotlight, the vice president did post about his son after the two went to Missouri for a fishing trip.

Mirable Rose Vance, age 3

The youngest child and only daughter of the family is Mirabel Vance, born in Dec. 2021.

The baby of the family even made a special appearance during one of the vice president's blooper reels during his race for a Senate seat.

She most recently stole hearts during the presidential Inauguration, when she was seen sitting on her mother's lap with a series of Bluey bandaids on her fingers.

"There is nothing that he cares more about than being there for his kids," the second lady said in an interview last year with Fox News. "He wakes up, you know, after a really late night of travel — he wakes up at 6 a.m. to make sure that they have some elaborate breakfast the next day."

She added, "He is just determined to be there for them."

Presidential families over the years

It has been some time since young children were seen running around the grounds of the White House, but many presidents have raised their children in the political spotlight across the decades.

Here are just a few of the presidential children over the years.

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama

In 2008, at age seven, Sasha Obama became the youngest person to live in the White House since the Kennedy family was in the president's official residence.

Malia Obama was only 10 years old when her father was first elected president.

The two Obama sisters spent nearly eight years growing up in the White House, from little girls to young women, and would join their father on many of his duties as president — from the annual turkey pardoning to state dinners honoring various political figures.

Jenna Bush and Barbara Bush

The Bush twins were no strangers to the White House. They were only in first grade when their grandfather, George H.W. Bush, was elected president of the United Sates.

The residence eventually became the family home in 2000, but the two sisters went off to college that same year. Barbara Bush attended Yale University and Jenna Bush stayed in Texas as a student at the University of Texas at Austin.

During their time in the White House as both grandchildren and children of presidents, the girls literally left their mark on history. The twins' handprints, to this day, can be seen in the White House Children's Garden along with those of other children of past presidents.

Amy Carter

Amy Carter was only nine years old when she moved into the White House with her parents.

JIMMY CARTER CARRIED OUT THIS TRAVEL RITUAL 'EVERY TIME' HE BOARDED A FLIGHT

The youngest of the Carter children, she has three older brothers: Jack, James and Donnel Carter.

"Her brothers are so much older that it is almost as though she has four fathers, and we have had to stand in line to spoil her," Rosalynn Carter once said, according to the White House Archives.

Amy Carter was brought up in the White House and attended many events with her father, including the 50th anniversary of Mickey Mouse in 1978. The youngest Carter hosted the celebration alongside her parents and invited local children with disabilities to join in on the festivities, the White House Historical Association noted.

Caroline Kennedy and John Kennedy Jr.

The Kennedy children were the youngest children to grow up in the White House.

John Jr. was born just two weeks after John F. Kennedy was elected president in 1960. Caroline Kennedy was three years old when she moved into the White House with her parents.

Caroline Kennedy and 20 other children went to kindergarten in the White House Solarium, after Jacqueline Kennedy formed a school on the presidential premises.

The school met all the District of Columbia regulations and the teachers' salaries were paid for by the Kennedy family and the other parents.

Alice Roosevelt

America's first "wild child," Alice Roosevelt Longworth was the eldest daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, the nation's 26th commander-in-chief.

She shocked the nation with her wild antics, from carrying a pet boa constrictor named Emily Spinach around her neck and smoking atop the roof of the White House to racing her car up and down the streets of Washington at 17 years old.

She also played poker or partied all night with the Vanderbilts, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

"She broke the mold and then split it into a million pieces," presidential historian and Reagan biographer Craig Shirley told Fox News Digital.

"She did it with wit and verve."

"Presidential families, and especially daughters, were supposed to be quiet and low-key and polite — and she was none of them."

President Teddy Roosevelt told concerned onlookers that he couldn't control his daughter and run the country simultaneously. "She had no filter and she didn’t care," said Shirley. "And she did it with wit and verve."

Thomas ‘Tad’ Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln's eight-year-old son is believed to have been the originator of a long-standing White House tradition.

In 1863, when President Lincoln was gifted a live turkey for his Christmas celebration, his rambunctious son, Thomas "Tad" Lincoln, adopted the turkey and even named him Jack, in an effort to prevent the turkey from being killed for the family's holiday feast.

"The boy apparently argued that the bird had every right to live — and the president gave in to his son, writing a reprieve for the turkey on a card and handing it to Tad," Fox News Digital previously reported.

That's the origin story of the annual White House tradition of the presidential turkey pardon that occurs each fall.

Maureen Mackey and Angelica Stabile, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.