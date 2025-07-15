Vegas visitors shocked by resort prices, plus restaurant surcharge stirs controversy

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
JACKPOT JEOPARDY: Las Vegas tourism faces criticism as visitors complain about "absurdly priced" accommodations and food.
MARITIME FIND: An 18th-century wooden boat was unearthed beneath a seabed in a locale famous for "Game of Thrones" film site.
PAY UP: A viral post about a restaurant's 18% "living wage fee" divides the internet and sparks debate.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
TECH DEALS – Get a cheap iPad, upgrade your TV and treat yourself to some new headphones. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion