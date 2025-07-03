Expand / Collapse search
Restaurants

Restaurant surcharge stirs up controversy: 'Business owner should be embarrassed'

Dinner patron shocked by 'living wage fee' added to check

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Published
An extra fee added to a check at a restaurant left one diner shocked and fired up people on the internet, too.

A Georgia man shared a photo of his receipt to Instagram Threads, asking, "WTF is a living wage fee?" following dinner in mid-June.

On the bill was a $13 Reuben sandwich, a $12 burger, two sides of fries for $4 each and an 18% "living wage fee" that tacked on an additional $5.94 — bringing his total, with $1.81 in tax, to $40.75.

Below the total was a disclaimer from the unnamed restaurant saying, "Living wage fee of 18% added to each dine-in check. This fee goes directly to staff payroll and provides a living wage to our team."

The notice also said that any tips given would be pooled and distributed among the "entire team."

A server prepares a restaurant bill to be delivered to a table.

A Georgia man was shocked by a "living wage fee" that was added to his bill at a restaurant (not pictured).  (iStock)

The post received over 500 comments and was shared across the internet, including on Reddit. People debated the levy and brought up similarly controversial policies, such as "kitchen appreciation" fees and health and safety surcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the original poster for comment.

"The business owner should be embarrassed to even have that on the bill," one person on Reddit said. "If they can't pay the staff, don't do business. Your business skills are clearly not good to not be able to pay the workers sufficiently."

One woman on Threads said, "It means the business owner is too cheap to pay his employees adequately, so he's making you pay it." 

Waiter in uniform setting table at restaurant, placing glasses on table with flowers in the center.

The restaurant (not pictured) said on its menu that the fee is going entirely toward payroll so that workers can count on a steady income. (iStock)

"It means I'm never eating at that restaurant again," added another man.

Salar Sheik, a restaurant consultant based in Los Angeles, understood the frustration and said it's important to consider the guest's perspective as well as the profitability goal of restaurants.

"Guests should feel they're receiving value," Sheik told Fox News Digital. "Underpricing menu items and then adding a service charge or percentage on top can leave them feeling misled or cheated."

It's also not a long-term solution, he said.

"A better approach is to reassess your menu pricing and cost of goods to ensure your staff can earn a living wage," Sheik said. "Unfortunately, many restaurants avoid that hard work and use these fees as a shortcut."

Many servers also weighed in with thoughts on the system. 

One former server said, "The living wage and pooled tips would've boiled my blood."

Large chalkboard menu seen at the back of a restaurant filled with customers, servers working.

Some people on social media argued that the restaurant (not pictured) should raise its prices instead of adding a surcharge to cover payroll. (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

"I had no trouble earning $200-$300 in tips per shift by providing excellent customer service, meaning I was already earning WELL ABOVE a living wage just by doing my job," the person commented on Reddit.

Others argued the customers would be covering the cost of payroll either way and said it didn't matter to them whether food prices were raised or a surcharge was added.

"I don't care where the money goes." 

"I don't care where the money goes," one Redditor wrote. 

"To pay the staff, to pay the electric bill, to pay rent – none of that is my business," the person added. "I'm a customer, not a restaurant manager."

One woman on Threads said the surcharge was actually more transparent than if the restaurant simply raised food prices.

"Y'all been asking for no tipping, this is what it looks like," she added, referring to a recent push to eliminate tips and raise the minimum hourly wage for restaurant workers.

Cash and coins are shown on a restaurant table on top of a check.

Some people remarked that it doesn't matter where the money is going when it comes time to pay the bill. "I'm a customer, not a restaurant manager," one commenter said. (iStock)

In some states, tipped workers make as little as $2.13 an hour.

"The customer always pays the wages," another Instagram user said. "Either in tips, service fee, or in increased food prices. At least this way you know you don't have to tip extra."

Many said they wouldn't tip at all if they saw the living wage charge on their bill.

Others noted the fee must be made clear before customers sit down to eat — which the restaurant did, according to another comment on the original Threads post.

Woman's hands seen holding out a restaurant bill in a holder as server takes it

Many social media users said they would not tip if they saw a "living wage fee" added to their check. (iStock)

A woman shared what she said was the establishment's menu.

It read: "100% of living wage fees are used for payroll. Rather than just increasing prices to pay staff more, this increase is guaranteed to go fully toward the staff and provides a wage to all employees that they can rely on for a steady income."

It continued, "We value each employee as part of our team and genuinely believe this newly implemented system is the future of our industry's survival, or at least ours."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.