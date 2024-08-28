US gold-medal swimmer credits his faith, plus a massive catch in Michigan

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'CHRISTIAN OLYMPIAN' – U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong of Ohio won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the 4x100m Freestyle Relay. In an on-camera interview, he credits his faith for his success. Continue reading...

PATRIOTIC PETS – Could JD Vance's German shepherd continue a long and beloved history of dogs in the White House? A celebrity trainer weighs in after the poor behavior of Biden's pets. Continue reading…

PREHISTORIC CATCH – Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff were conducting their annual sturgeon survey when they reeled in a massive 125-pound catch on Lake St. Clair. Continue reading...

HOLIDAY HOTSPOTS – Ahead of this year's Labor Day travel surge, check out these U.S. and international cities that are trending vacation destinations. Continue reading...

SIP & THINK – Can red wine in moderation boost brain and heart health? Some experts still stand behind the theory. Continue reading...

CLEAN KITTY – A young cat was rescued from an active car wash in Ohio after it was blown out from its vehicle hiding spot. "Turbo Rinse" will soon be available for adoption. Continue reading...

FREEDOM CELEBRATION – A marriage was called off at the last minute, but the bride decided to go ahead with her dream wedding, joined by close friends and family. Continue reading…

HEAD START ON HALLOWEEN – Check out these trending costumes to help you get ahead of the trick-or-treat game. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

