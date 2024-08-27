Kitten rescued from car wash and named ‘Turbo Rinse’ is looking for a home

A cat was rescued from an active car wash after an employee heard something "meow."

An orange and white tabby kitten was rescued from the Ultimate Shine Car Wash in Washington Court House, Ohio, after it got stuck near the turbo blaster section.

The kitten, believed to be less than six weeks old, may have been underneath a vehicle when the vehicle entered the car wash, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

"When the car entered the wash, the powerful turbo blasters likely flushed the kitten out from its hiding spot and into the path of the high-pressure water jets," the media statement said.

Car wash team lead Kierra Mills said she heard a kitten meowing during a routine inspection of the wash tunnel and knew something was wrong.

Lo and behold, Mills found the kitten "soaking wet and shaking."

She said, "I brought him inside our main office and began drying him off as quickly as I could."

The animal, which has now been named Turbo Rinse, was dried off and taken to the Fayette Regional Humane Society for a check-up.

FRHS chief humane agent Brad Adams said in a media statement that he’s grateful this situation was handled the way it was.

"This could have ended very differently if not for the attentiveness of the car wash staff," he said.

After a proper exam, Turbo was found to have no injuries — and will be available for adoption after receiving all of his vaccinations, plus a microchip and neutering.

Adams said this should serve as a good reminder for car owners to check under their vehicle for animals.

He added, "It’s a reminder to always check under your vehicle, especially if you have cats or kittens on your property."

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization in Washington Court House, Ohio, committed to the welfare of animals.

Washington Court House, Ohio, is located about 40 miles southwest of Columbus, Ohio.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Ultimate Shine Car Wash and the Fayette Regional Humane Society for further comment.