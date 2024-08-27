Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Michigan officials reel in record 125-pound prehistoric fish stretching 6-plus feet long

'Amazing' and massive catch reeled in during annual sturgeon survey

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) announced a record catch while the agency was conducting its annual sturgeon survey. 

Fisheries staff were on Lake St. Clair capturing, gathering data about, tagging and releasing the fish.

It was while conducting their research that they found a monstrous lake sturgeon, according to an MDNR post on Facebook.

TWO WEST VIRGINIA FISHING BUDDIES BREAK STATE RECORDS WITHIN HOURS OF EACH OTHER

The crew reeled in a 125-pound fish stretching over six feet long.

Lake St. Clair is also known as the "Heart of the Great Lakes," at only 430 square miles in surface area and an average depth of 11 feet, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. 

lake sturgeon michigan

Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff were conducting an annual sturgeon survey when they reeled in their largest lake sturgeon.  (Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

The MDNR posted a photo of the huge catch saying, "The crew hauled in their largest (by length) in the history of this survey."

"While aging is a bit more difficult, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out some of these fish are knocking on 80 years old," said the post.

BOY REELS IN COLOSSAL 118-POUND WHITE MARLIN ON NANTUCKET, POSSIBLY BREAKING JUNIOR WORLD RECORD

Lake sturgeon typically are between four and six feet long, and weigh 30 to 80 pounds.

They can live to be between 50 and 100 years old, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

lake sturgeon

Lake sturgeon can live to be between 50 and 100 years old, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (cezars)

"These activities provide our biologists and technicians with information on how lake sturgeon are doing. This helps track abundance, survival, movement, habitat use and more," said the MDNR on Facebook. 

The prehistoric fish have a shark-like tail and a bony, plate-armored covering.

"Sturgeon are an amazing and unique species, and efforts like this help us keep up conservation practices to help them thrive," added the MDNR. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle 

Facebook users responded to the enormous catch by commenting on the post.

"My dad turns 80 this week, to think that fish has been around since the 40s … That is unreal! Can you imagine the thoughts of that fish… ‘dang it, I’ve escaped the hook for 80 years,’" one woman said.

Another person commented, "Did you all let him go, I hope?"

Alive sturgeon in aquarium

Lake sturgeon typically are between four and six feet long and weigh 30 to 80 pounds, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Ekaterina Aleshinskaya)

"So a six-foot sturgeon around 80 years old!" said one man.

"Amazing," commented a woman.

One man said, "Sounds like a fun job." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the MDNR for additional comment.