LIFESTYLE

Bride calls off engagement, attends wedding days later with her friends and family

Days before the wedding, bride learns her fiancé was cheating on her

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
The show must go on. 

A bride recently attended her own wedding without a husband after calling off the engagement just days beforehand. 

Lindsay Slater, 31, had been planning her Aug. 17, 2024, wedding for the last four years. 

CALIFORNIA BRIDE DONATES NONREFUNDABLE $15K RECEPTION AFTER CALLING OFF HER WEDDING

Just days before the big event, Slater found out that her fiancé had cheated on her — and called off the wedding. 

Unable to receive refunds or cancel the occasion, Slater decided to inform her 60 to 70 guests of the party theme change — and host it anyway. 

Bride at wedding

Lindsay Slater, pictured here, wore one of her pre-planned wedding dresses on her "celebration of freedom" day.  (SWNS)

She told SWNS that at first, she didn’t know how she was going to survive the heartbreak. 

WEDDING REGRETS PLAGUE WOMAN AFTER SHE SPENDS $90K, CALLING IT ‘MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN’

"I was distraught. It was too late to go back on the wedding plans [and] all that money had been spent," she said, noting that roughly $40,000 had gone toward the event in Nottingham, England. 

Wedding reception tables

The bride-to-be continued on with her wedding and welcomed guests to a dinner and reception on what was supposed to be her day of marriage. (SWNS)

With the money out the window and a party on the books, Slater rebranded the day as a "freedom day" — and chose to spend it with close friends and family. 

"I chose to spend the day with close friends and family rather than sit at home [and] cry," she told SWNS. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Slater decided to still wear her roughly $1,350 wedding dress and had a wonderful day drinking, eating, dancing and throwing an epic party, she said. 

Bride dancing at wedding reception

Slater danced the night away thanks to her supportive friends and family — and a DJ.  (SWNS)

After welcome drinks, Slater said guests enjoyed a sit-down meal and dessert before the DJ began the music at the reception. 

"Looking out at all those supportive faces, I felt a bit better," she told SWNS. 

Slater added that having so many people show up to support her on that day made her confident about being independent. 

Bride on wedding day

A bride continued on with her planned wedding after calling off her engagement. (SWNS)

She said, "I’m glad I did it. I really enjoyed the day [and] I was surrounded by so much love — [it] really reminded me that I didn’t need him."

Fox News Digital reached out to Slater for further comment. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 