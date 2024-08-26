Bride calls off engagement, attends wedding days later with her friends and family

The show must go on.

A bride recently attended her own wedding without a husband after calling off the engagement just days beforehand.

Lindsay Slater, 31, had been planning her Aug. 17, 2024, wedding for the last four years.

CALIFORNIA BRIDE DONATES NONREFUNDABLE $15K RECEPTION AFTER CALLING OFF HER WEDDING

Just days before the big event, Slater found out that her fiancé had cheated on her — and called off the wedding.

Unable to receive refunds or cancel the occasion, Slater decided to inform her 60 to 70 guests of the party theme change — and host it anyway.

She told SWNS that at first, she didn’t know how she was going to survive the heartbreak.

WEDDING REGRETS PLAGUE WOMAN AFTER SHE SPENDS $90K, CALLING IT ‘MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN’

"I was distraught. It was too late to go back on the wedding plans [and] all that money had been spent," she said, noting that roughly $40,000 had gone toward the event in Nottingham, England.

With the money out the window and a party on the books, Slater rebranded the day as a "freedom day" — and chose to spend it with close friends and family.

"I chose to spend the day with close friends and family rather than sit at home [and] cry," she told SWNS.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Slater decided to still wear her roughly $1,350 wedding dress and had a wonderful day drinking, eating, dancing and throwing an epic party, she said.

After welcome drinks, Slater said guests enjoyed a sit-down meal and dessert before the DJ began the music at the reception.

"Looking out at all those supportive faces, I felt a bit better," she told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Slater added that having so many people show up to support her on that day made her confident about being independent.

She said, "I’m glad I did it. I really enjoyed the day [and] I was surrounded by so much love — [it] really reminded me that I didn’t need him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS AP

Fox News Digital reached out to Slater for further comment.