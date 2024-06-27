Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Unique travel, delicious eats and popular July 4th expressions: Hot headlines from this week

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
Lifestyle's hottest headlines from this week include share-worthy stories on hot travel spots, delicious food, celebrations of America, odd news and much more.

Lifestyle weekend read with Helen Kellers home, American flag and Americas gardens

This week's top Lifestyle headlines include American travel spots, popular Fourth of July expressions, tasty eats and much more. Check out the latest headlines you won't want to miss. (Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau; iStock; Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Travel talk

As millions of people head to the beach this summer, water safety experts shared tips and advice for staying safe, including what to do if caught in a rip current. Click here to get the story.

A report has revealed the most beautiful gardens around the world, with two of the top 10 spots in the U.S. See the list. Click here to get the story.

Helen Keller's birthplace in Tuscumbia, Alabama, Ivy Green, is a travel destination for many and the central location for performances of the award-winning play "The Miracle Worker." Click here to get the story.

Helen Keller, pictured here at age 7, was born at Ivy Green in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and lived there as a child.

Helen Keller, pictured here in 1887 at age 7, was born at Ivy Green in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and lived there as a child. A four-day festival pays homage to her this weekend.  (Bettman/Contributor/Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau)

American pride

Find sleeping bags, tents, stoves and much more on sale ahead of this Fourth of July. Click here to get the story.

Sayings associated with Independence Day are deeply rooted in American history — but what is their origin, and why do we say them today? Here are three expressions and their stories. Click here to get the story.

Massachusetts poet Katharine Lee Bates wrote "America the Beautiful" after seeing the landscape from the top of Pike's Peak. Her patriotic anthem is a prayer for national unity. Click here to get the story.

America the Beautiful

The Statue of Liberty amid Independence Day fireworks — and Katharine Lee Bates, author of "America the Beautiful." (Getty Images/Heritage Auctions)

Food for thought

Swedish candy has become the newest sensation on TikTok. From celebs to candy-crazed fans, everyone appears to have something to say about the viral food trend. Click here to get the story.

Ever heard of a Hot Brown? Learn all about its delicious origins in Louisville, Kentucky. Click here to get the story. 

APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE FOR A DELICIOUSLY SWEET BREAKFAST: GET THE RECIPE

Here's a look at the fascinating origins of one of New England's most treasured treats: the Fluffernutter. The peanut butter-and-marshmallow crème sandwich has existed for over 100 years. Click here to get the story.

Nutritionists and dietitians share their best ideas for a healthy, delicious and festive fruit salad for July 4th parties with family and friends. Click here to get the story.

Red, White and Blue Salad

A patriotic American flag salad is shown here with blueberry, watermelon and feta on arugula. There are plenty of great options for this dish.   (iStock)

Odd & viral

Users on social media are sounding off about a swimsuit brand selling a string bikini to "honor" American civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Click here to get the story.

An exotic corpse flower is in bloom at Harvard's Arnold Arboretum with people reportedly saying the plant smells like "rotting meat" or "flesh." Click here to get the story. 

stink flower in Boston

If you don't have a chance to visit Boston to sniff this foul-smelling bloom, head over to Harvard's Arnold Arboretum's website and view the stench-free livestream event from home. (Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University)

Wild nature

A rare white buffalo was born earlier this month and a religious ceremony was held to name the "sacred" animal, with hundreds gathering to celebrate its birth at Yellowstone in Montana. Click here to get the story. 

A new fish species with human-like teeth and a mark that resembles a popular movie villain has been named by researchers after genetic analysis. Click here to get the story. 

eye-of-sauron-pacu-fish

The fish has a large black band on its body that resembles the "Eye of Sauron," a disembodied form of the villain in "The Lord of the Rings." (Mark Sabaj, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University; iStock)

Faith & values

A 100-year-old New Jersey woman who still works 50 hours a week reveals how her family and her faith in God keep her going. Click here to get the story.

Larry Oneal Walker, a street preacher from Arkansas, was shot while preaching near a busy intersection on June 2. He says he forgives the man who wounded him as God forgives all of us for our sins. Click here to get the story.

walker oneal

Larry Oneal Walker was shot in North Little Rock, Arkansas, while delivering a sermon on June 2. Today, he forgives his attacker.  (LaKeisa Walker)

Revealing interview

In a new "Short questions" piece, Danamarie McNicholl-Carter shares her love for food and travel, plus weighs in on AI and the reason that transparency about its use is so critical today. Click here to get the story.

Short Questions with Dana Perino

Miami-based reporter Danamarie McNicholl-Carter tells Dana Perino that "technology is essential to growth, but protecting our right to privacy is more important than ever. As a journalist, I feel a responsibility to cover a topic that is essential but also complicated to understand." (Fox News )

Viral videos

These adorable pups keep cool during the warm summer weather with a pool party and other chilling water activities.  Click here to see the video.

A woman recently conquered her fear of sharks by swimming with more than 20 of them. Click here to see the video.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.