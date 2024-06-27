Unique travel, delicious eats and popular July 4th expressions: Hot headlines from this week

Lifestyle's hottest headlines from this week include share-worthy stories on hot travel spots, delicious food, celebrations of America, odd news and much more.

Travel talk

As millions of people head to the beach this summer, water safety experts shared tips and advice for staying safe, including what to do if caught in a rip current. Click here to get the story.

A report has revealed the most beautiful gardens around the world, with two of the top 10 spots in the U.S. See the list. Click here to get the story.

Helen Keller's birthplace in Tuscumbia, Alabama, Ivy Green, is a travel destination for many and the central location for performances of the award-winning play "The Miracle Worker." Click here to get the story.

American pride

Find sleeping bags, tents, stoves and much more on sale ahead of this Fourth of July. Click here to get the story.

Sayings associated with Independence Day are deeply rooted in American history — but what is their origin, and why do we say them today? Here are three expressions and their stories. Click here to get the story.

Massachusetts poet Katharine Lee Bates wrote "America the Beautiful" after seeing the landscape from the top of Pike's Peak. Her patriotic anthem is a prayer for national unity. Click here to get the story.

Food for thought

Swedish candy has become the newest sensation on TikTok. From celebs to candy-crazed fans, everyone appears to have something to say about the viral food trend. Click here to get the story.

Ever heard of a Hot Brown? Learn all about its delicious origins in Louisville, Kentucky. Click here to get the story.

Here's a look at the fascinating origins of one of New England's most treasured treats: the Fluffernutter. The peanut butter-and-marshmallow crème sandwich has existed for over 100 years. Click here to get the story.

Nutritionists and dietitians share their best ideas for a healthy, delicious and festive fruit salad for July 4th parties with family and friends. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral

Users on social media are sounding off about a swimsuit brand selling a string bikini to "honor" American civil rights activist Rosa Parks. Click here to get the story.

An exotic corpse flower is in bloom at Harvard's Arnold Arboretum with people reportedly saying the plant smells like "rotting meat" or "flesh." Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

A rare white buffalo was born earlier this month and a religious ceremony was held to name the "sacred" animal, with hundreds gathering to celebrate its birth at Yellowstone in Montana. Click here to get the story.

A new fish species with human-like teeth and a mark that resembles a popular movie villain has been named by researchers after genetic analysis. Click here to get the story.

Faith & values

A 100-year-old New Jersey woman who still works 50 hours a week reveals how her family and her faith in God keep her going. Click here to get the story.

Larry Oneal Walker, a street preacher from Arkansas, was shot while preaching near a busy intersection on June 2. He says he forgives the man who wounded him as God forgives all of us for our sins. Click here to get the story.

Revealing interview

In a new "Short questions" piece, Danamarie McNicholl-Carter shares her love for food and travel, plus weighs in on AI and the reason that transparency about its use is so critical today. Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

These adorable pups keep cool during the warm summer weather with a pool party and other chilling water activities. Click here to see the video.

A woman recently conquered her fear of sharks by swimming with more than 20 of them. Click here to see the video.

