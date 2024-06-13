Celebrate the Fourth of July with savings on camping and outdoor gear

Celebrate the Fourth of July this year by heading outdoors to discover the beauty of this nation. We've got the gear you can get on sale to check out remote campsites in a national park or camp out in your backyard. However you explore, you'll want to add these camping essentials to your outdoor arsenal.

Save big on your next outdoor adventure this Fourth of July with these great deals on camping must-haves:

Tents

Camping Chair

Camping mattress

Lantern

Sleeping bag

Camping stove

Backcountry is running a big sale on tents. You can grab this three-person, four-season basecamp-style tent from Marmot at 50% off the regular price for around $405. This three-person tent features D-shaped doors that offer easy access, while their two vestibules—plus an extra at the front—stow all the gear you need.

If space is what you need, the North Face WAWONA 6-Person Tent is a great deal on sale for 40% off for around $300 at Campmor. This tent has double-wall construction, re-engineered poles, and easier. Don't worry—we've kept the vast vestibule that makes it feel less like a tent and more like a home.

Grab an early Amazon Prime deal with this Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, on sale for 20% off at around $70 on Amazon. This fuss-free four-person tent can be set up in less than 10 minutes.

Or you can take all the hassle out of your tent building with this Ozark Trail 4-Person Instant Tent Pop-up, on sale now for around $135 at Walmart. The tent features six windows, including two clear TPU windows for maximum visibility, even during heavy rainfall.

Camping chairs can make all the difference in how you relax at your campsite. Beyond comfort level, make sure you choose a chair that is easy to carry and won't add too much bulk to your gear, especially if you are walking to a remote campsite. The KingCamp Lounge Folding Chair, on sale for around $70 at Walmart, is a great choice for maximum comfort. It also features a side cupholder and a back pocket for small personal items.

This Core Portable Heavy Duty Folding Chair, available on sale for 30% off at Target, has a durable steel frame with a 300-pound weight capacity to ensure maximum stability while relaxing.

If you've got back problems, try the The Kijaro™ Dual Lock Chair, on sale for $40 at Dick's Sporting Goods. This chair has a patented dual-lock technology to provide superior support for improved posture.

Add the ultra-transportable CLIQ Portable Chair, on sale for $109 from $129 at Amazon. This chair folds up to the size of an umbrella, so you can easily carry it and set it up anywhere you go.

Don't overlook the magic of a camping mattress. Sleeping rough on the hard ground can make for a long night, but a campus mattress can change this. Grab the Willpo Foam Camping Mattress on sale for less than $100 at Amazon. This high-density foam mattress provides constant support to eliminate discomfort from rocky terrain caused by inflatable sleeping pads.

This Ozark Trail Kids Indoor/Outdoor Air Mattress, on sale for around $16 at Walmart, has a recessed-center design that prevents roll-offs throughout the night. It is also easy to inflate, deflate and store.

This double-sized, self-inflating King Camp mattress, on sale for around $62 at Target, includes two pillows for better rest when camping.

Lanterns are a must for camping. This Ozark Trail Lantern, on sale for less than $5 at Walmart, is easy to operate and compact for everyday use! It features a weighted bottom to keep it upright even when knocked to the side.

Grab this Coleman Classic Recharge 400/800 Lumens LED Lantern, on sale for around $45 at Amazon, for ultimate lighting in your tent. The lantern features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a durable, impact-resistant design.

The Nebo Poppy 2-in-1 Lantern Spotlight, on sale for less than $15 at Dick's Sporting Goods, converts from a lantern to a spotlight and boasts a rubberized body for durability. This Nebo light is both water- and impact-resistant, making it easy to take with you wherever you go!

Now is a great time to update your sleeping bag. This Ozark Trail 30F Hybrid Sleeping Bag, on sale for around $30 at Walmart, features a hybrid design that allows for extra space to move around while still getting the added warmth of the hood.

This lightweight Quest Timber Adult Rec Sleeping Bag is on sale now for less than $30 at Dick's Sporting Goods. The rectangular bag allows plenty of room to stretch out or rollover.

The Naturehike Sleeping Bag, on sale for under $40 at Amazon, is an unfoldable sleeping bag that can be directly opened as a quilt or sleeping pad. It is lightweight but warm.

Just because you are out in the elements doesn't mean you must sacrifice the comfort of warm foods. This Coleman Brand Matchlight 10,000 BTU 2-Burner Propane Stove, on sale for around $52 at Walmart, is all you need to cook a nice meal at the campsite.

Try the Cuisinart Portable Butane Camping Stove with Carrying Case, on sale for around $36 at Amazon, to cook a breakfast feast. The stove is compatible with 8 oz. butane canisters and can fit a pan or pot ranging from 5" to 10" in diameter.

The GSI Outdoors Selkirk 540+ camp stove, on sale for around $112 at Moosejaw, has two 14,000 BTU burners with precise, individual controls for simmering or speedy boiling.