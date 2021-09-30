Stay overnight in the 1996 'Scream' movie house for a chilling Halloween experience

It's been 25 years since the satirical slasher film "Scream" came to the big screen and now fans have the chance to stay overnight in the house from the cult classic.

The northern California estate is available to book on Airbnb. The host? None other than Sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), who will greet guests virtually upon their arrival.

Dewey will host three, one-night stays for up to four people on Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 for $5 a night. During their stays, guests will get to experience all the scariest elements of the original Scream movie, including:

- The chance to explore the house, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where Dewey’s sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.

- A movie marathon featuring all four SCREAM films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next Scream release in 2022.

- A dedicated phone line for reaching Ghostface, in case victims (ahem, guests) dare to ask any questions or make requests — but watch out, he might just call the house, too.

- Classic 90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with plenty of Reddi-whip and pizza.

- Memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four Scream films, Woodsboro High gear, and posters.

Super-fans interested in tempting fate can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/halloween.