Man in wheelchair told by flight attendant TSA will remove him 'with their guns'

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'WITH THEIR GUNS' - Cory Lee, a travel blogger from Georgia who uses a wheelchair, shared footage of an incident that escalated on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight attendant told him how TSA was going to make him exit the plane. Continue reading…

FOREVER GRATEFUL - A police officer from Indiana along with his wife shared their story of adopting an infant girl who was abandoned in "baby box." Continue reading…

'WRONG' ANSWER - When Jessica Kusske was practicing speech skills with her son Jax, 4, the Minnesota mom thought she'd gotten him to say the cutest thing. Continue reading…

WHAT WILL HE DRIVE? - As Bradley Cooper is cast as the lead in the "Bullitt" reboot, fans may be wondering what car will be used in the film's famous chase scene. Continue reading…

'I'LL GET YOU, MY PRETTY' - The hourglass used by the "Wicked Witch of the West" in a scene with Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" is going up for sale. Here is the starting bid. Continue reading…

RARE COLLECTION - A private collector in the U.K. is auctioning off what is said to be an impressive collection of autographs from all 46 U.S. presidents. Continue reading...

THE QUEEN'S JAG - Queen Elizabeth II's Jaguar station wagon has been auctioned off for a plebeian price. See how much. Continue reading...

'SCIENCE IS INCREDIBLE' - Victoria Raphael of New York shares with Fox News Digital what it was like having a baby after fighting cancer. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Nov. 29, 1832, "Little Women" author Louisa May Alcott is born in Philadelphia. Here is the tale behind her literary success. Continue reading…

'SOME JUST SIT AND CRY' - Denver Peardon of Rydal, Georgia, talked to Fox News Digital about his tribute to 184 American veterans: an 8-foot-tall Christmas tree. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - The Apostle Paul asks God to deliver him from the 'thorn in his side' — here is God's answer, in 2 Corinthians 12:8-9. Continue reading...



THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Kit, a hound mix, is up for adoption at Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) in the Hamptons, New York. He's full of energy and "loves his toys," the rescue told Fox News Digital. Continue reading...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these delicious blueberry pancakes from Kathy Kingsley, digital creator at Flavor-feed.com. It's a breakfast dish with a unique twist. Try the recipe...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION