20 luxury gift ideas under $50 for the haute-loving recipient in your life

It's often anticipated, before even looking at price tags, that luxurious items are unaffordable for most Americans.

While food and drink prices have exceeded what many are able to pay or feel comfortable paying, gift ideas don't have to break the bank this holiday season.

Luxury doesn't have to mean many zeros. Luxury can be gifted through dupes, color palettes, aromas and more.

THESE FOOD GIFT BASKETS ARE ALL AROUND $25 THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Skim this list of 20 luxury gift ideas with a price tag under $50 for your haute-loving gift recipient this holiday season.

Dirty Labs Magnolia, Bergamot and Cedar signature scent oil added to a load of laundry is a subtle yet room-filling gift idea to make a space more cozy and luxurious.

Whether your recipient adds a drop or two to the throw blanket and sheet wash or every load, laundry oil is a gift that will accept praise and provide richness in passing.

If the recipient of your holiday gifts loves to host, coupe glasses are a luxury staple item sure to impress guests.

Coupe glasses are intended for champagne, though cocktail creators are using them to hold martinis and bourbon drinks as of late. Additionally, coupe glasses can be used to plate dairy-focused desserts like mousse or gelato.

As seen in nearly every movie with a storyline prior to 1980, a coupe glass tower is a lush accent that acts as a piece of decor to any soirée.

While men rarely carry bags, a well-made wallet is an essential accessory that is used daily which holds some of the most critically used items in a man’s pocket.

A well-structured leather pouch will last your man much longer than a cheap cotton or Velcro wallet.

Candles are a gift many party attendees love to bring hosts. However, a gift giver can quickly go wrong with candle gifts if the ingredients are toxic to people with asthma, pets or generally just unhealthy.

Natural soy wax candles are an ideal gift to draw guests into a room. Sage, in particular, is a scent often found filling the hallways of luxury hotels.

Out with the cotton bedsheets, in with the satin.

Reduce friction, transferring oils from the face and hair, and tame frizz with satin pillowcases. Satin, while gentle to the touch, is also beneficial for keeping hair and skin intact throughout the night – especially after an expensive blowout or nighttime moisturizer.

A man's scent can act as a refreshing surprise if it’s done correctly.

While women often add perfume, hair oil and lotion to their post-shower routine, men rarely add a little bit of spice beyond deodorant. Men's aftershave, especially if strong cologne scents are not preferred, is a luscious addition to a simple get-ready-routine.

Caudalie, a French skincare brand, is known for its line of vinotherapy products.

Beauty Elixir is used as a finishing spray after makeup application to provide users of it with a smooth final finished look. The travel-sized mist is easily added to a purse and can also be used to spruce up a well-done makeup look when out and about.

For the hair care lover in your life, Gisou hair oil is the perfect stocking stuffer, especially during the winter months.

As the weather becomes colder and drier, hair will wilt and be left with little to no moisture, especially at the ends. Gisou hair oil is an ideal purchase to apply daily to bring moisture back to the luxurious locks your loved one wants.

If you think the recipient of your gift is looking for scents a little more luxurious than the typical aroma of a candle, consider purchasing an incense holder and incense.

GIFT GUIDE FOR AT-HOME CHEFS WHO LOVE TO COOK HOMEMADE MEALS

Fragrant smoke emitted when lit will provide a room with both a unique perfumed scent and a picturesque cloud of fumes.

Today, more than ever, men and women everywhere are taking better care of their health, both internally and externally.

Sulfate- and paraben-free products are on the rise, and this includes the developers of various deodorant brands. Purchase your loved one a nontoxic deodorant, and they’ll likely never go back to the same brand used since high school.

Real gold, silver or diamonds may not be in the budget this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t gift your loved one with something sparkly.

A HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE FITNESS LOVER IN YOUR LIFE, INCLUDING WORKOUT EQUIPMENT, ATHLETIC GEAR

BaubleBar is a money-saving brand which offers jewelry, home decor like throw blankets and Christmas ornaments to the most stylish individual. A brass bangle from BaubleBar is an inexpensive, easily-styled gift that will still make your recipient's eyes pop.

Slippers are an unexpectedly ideal gift for men; most just don’t know it before they’ve received a pair.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE SHOPAHOLIC IN YOUR LIFE WHO NEEDS EVERYTHING

Get the man in your life a pair of "house shoes" so they can keep their feet warm and cozy all winter long – just as you do.

A neutral coffee table book will peak the interest of any guest, and your loved one will thank you for the often forgotten table accessory that doubles as a talking piece.

"There and Back: Photographs from the Edge" is a coffee table book of neutral color palettes and features photographs captured around the world over the span of 20 years.

Whether your loved one is a 24/7 on-call doctor or a waitress who has been on their feet for too many consecutive days, eucalyptus shower steamers are the perfect way to come home, shower and wash off the entirety of the day.

Eucalyptus will freshen the scent in the bathroom and also, relax the most congested individual.

Creative homeowners are often looking for the next best thing to separate their living space from the norm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While candlesticks aren’t a modern decorative element, they are making a major comeback and being sold in a variety of retail locations. Candlesticks with unparalleled pops of color or integrated designs will stand out as both a luxury gift idea and a centerpiece to a coffee or end table.

Sure, you can gift candlesticks without the holders and the present will remain just as sweet, but if you’re looking to step it up a notch and wrap the whole package, pop in a few candlestick holders, too.

The amber hue of subtle candlestick holders is neutral and a gift idea for anyone. The set of holders can be stacked to achieve a dimensional but cohesive look on the same or different tables.

Storage; it’s something everyone needs a little bit of but often doesn’t look aesthetically pleasing anywhere in the room.

Wicker storage baskets are both a way to tie in neutrality and design and, also, provide a space to tidy up without looking out-of-place. Use storage baskets behind a toilet, under an open vanity, for the kids’ toys or pet’s toys, as a place to store throw blankets and more.

Box chain retail locations are a great place to find inexpensive picture frames to scatter about the house.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you love the gift of memories, but you’re looking to shell out a bit more for one, a Lenox picture frame is an upscale gift idea that will remain forever. Pop in a personalized photograph to make the gift even more special.

Another film and television inspired gift idea draws from a professional working man’s office encapsulated within four oak or wallpaper-covered walls like those of Richard Gilmore, Harvey Specter and Don Draper.

A labelless whiskey decanter is a haute gift idea for the working man in your life who hosts meetings, works late or draws away for a cigar during a party.

Cheap silverware from a local box office store doesn’t often stand out as a tablescape’s most attractive or luxurious piece.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Step up the gift game for essential items just a smidge and select matte finished kitchen utensils like forks, spoons and knives for an elevated dining experience.