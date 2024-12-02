Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

These food gift baskets are all around $25 this holiday season

Here are 3 affordable gift ideas to consider this Christmas

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published | Updated
Holiday shopping isn't just for electronics and gadgets. 

There are plenty of relatively inexpensive food gift baskets and bundles that make for practical and affordable presents this Christmas.

Below is a look at three food gift ideas for around $25 that are currently available on Amazon.

Dive right into this handy list. 

People exchange Christmas gifts over food.

A thoughtful gift of favorite food items is one to consider this Christmas. (iStock)

Simple Orchards Holiday Gift Basket Tower, $28.44

This six-tier food Christmas basket gift set is a gourmet collection of mixed nuts and snacks.

Simple Orchards specializes in Christmas products and nut gift baskets.

Simple Orchards Holiday Gift Basket Tower

The Simple Orchards Holiday Gift Basket Tower is jammed with yummy snacks that make a thoughtful gift.  (Amazon.com)

The gift basket shown above contains cranberries, honey roasted peanuts, spicy peanuts, roasted salted cashews, honey glaze pecans, banana chips, pineapple rings, papaya chunks, kiwi slices and peppermint.

Amazon Prime members can purchase this tower for $28.44, but non-members can still get it at a discount for $29.94.

David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Butter Pecan Meltaway Cookies Tin, $21.99

These butter pecan meltaway cookies are a great gift on their own or paired with the gift tower basket noted above it.

David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Butter Pecan Meltaway Cookies

This choice of David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Butter Pecan Meltaway Cookies is likely to be greatly appreciated this season.  (Amazon.com)

The tin in which these cookies are stored will help to keep them fresh longer than most.

You're not likely to find a better value when it comes to these gourmet cookies, priced at 69 cents per ounce.

Hickory Farms Farmhouse Meat & Cheese Food Gift Basket, $14.99

Meat and cheese lovers should relish this gift basket.

Hickory Farms Farmhouse Meat & Cheese Food Gift Basket

The Hickory Farms Farmhouse Meat & Cheese Food Gift Basket sells for $14.99 on Amazon. (Amazon.com)

It contains 4 ounces of Farmhouse Summer Sausage, 2 ounces of cheddar cheese, 1.25 ounces of sweet hot mustard and 1 ounce of olive oil and rosemary crackers.

The gift makes a tempting snack for any upcoming Christmas party.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 