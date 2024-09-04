10 candles that will turn your home into a cozy fall paradise

It’s time to put away the coconut and tropical candles that remind you of hot summer days and switch them out for the savory scent of cinnamon, pumpkin spice, evergreen trees and apple pie.

The candles on this list will infuse your home with everything fall related to give you the cozy vibe that makes fall so charming.

Original price: $31

Fresh apple cider is a staple of the fall season. You can smell simmering, hot apple cider when you light your Yankee Candle ciderhouse candle. You get notes of apple, cinnamon bark, clove, nutmeg and vanilla bean.

Original price: $24

Everything pumpkin is what fall is all about. Colonial Candle’s pumpkin shortbread candle smells like delicious pumpkin cookies. With notes of cinnamon and caramel, you’ll want to bake your fall favorites every day.

Original price: $26.95

Not only do you get a warm, cozy feeling from Bath & Body Works’ pumpkin clove candle, but the decorative candle jar can be used over and over again. There’s a burn time of up to 45 hours for this candle and the wick is lead-free.

Everything you love about fall is hidden inside the Homesick fall hearth candle. You get notes from orange peel, amber, mums, birchwood, pine cones and cinnamon sticks. When you light the candle, you’ll feel like you are outside smelling the cool fall breeze and inside by a cozy fire all at the same time.

Original price: $27

Are your favorite fall scents pumpkin, vanilla and cloves? The Colonial Candle harvest pumpkin candle has all these scents and more. You also get hints of grapefruit, red berry and clementine for a fresh and comforting smell.

Original price: $32

All the fruits of fall are seamlessly blending together in the Candleberry autumn fruit delight candle. From blackberries to red currants and apricot, you’ll be dying to bake all your favorite pies while this candle is lit.

Original price: $31

Fall means it’s time to break out those flannels. Pair your warm flannels with this Yankee Candle log cabin flannel candle for added comfort. It’s a woodsy fragrance that’ll remind you of a classic log cabin. You’ll find scents of black pepper, cinnamon and sandalwood.

Your mouth will be watering as soon as you light Candleberry’s pumpkin biscotti candle. Pumpkin is the dominant scent, but there are notes of sugared pralines, cinnamon, cloves, brown butter, vanilla and sugar cookies.

Add to your fall vibe and get a beautifully designed candle from Snif. You get all the fall greats in the Snif half baked pumpkin smash candle, from pumpkin spice to cinnamon sticks, but there’s added scents that make this candle irresistible. You’ll also smell brûléed orange, salted maple, roasted chocolate and a hint of whiskey.

The Fontana Candle Company cinnamon orange clove candle is ideal for cold fall nights and early winter days. This candle is made from natural ingredients and is entirely cruelty-free.