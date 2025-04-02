These 8 trending outfits are perfect for your spring wardrobe

As winter finally starts to fade, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with outfits that not only embrace the warmer weather of the season but also keep you ahead in the style game. This spring, social media platforms like TikTok are buzzing with fresh outfit ideas that are both chic and versatile. Plus, major fashion brands like Vogue and Elle have released their trending fashion lists.

From standout fashion trends like the Lands' End classic American flag drifter sweater to Victoria Beckham’s stylish plain white tee, these shirts, sweaters and skirts will look great with all your spring outfits.

The Lands' End drifter sweater is made from pure cotton and has a unique, beautiful stitch pattern that lends to a more comfortable fit. The American flag knitted into the sweater is stylish and patriotic all at once. As a classic crew neck, the Lands' End sweater will fit comfortably in all seasons.

Perfect for going out for a night on the town or just casually hanging out with friends, the Miaou micro mini skirt is made from a comfortable velvet fabric. The skirt was created by designer Alexia Elkaim, who is known for creating clothing that is comfortable, stylish and has a universal-flattering fit.

A Longchamp Kimono jacket comes in a gorgeous green that’s perfect for spring. The oversized jacket is lightweight and made mostly from cotton, promising a comfortable fit. The ¾ sleeves are great for warmer spring weather and the two pockets add storage space for your phone or keys.



For a classic and fashionable look, go with a J. Crew mariner boatneck t-shirt. The ¾-length sleeves will keep you comfortable throughout the spring, and the neutral-colored pallets look good in a professional or casual setting. You can choose from six different colors and stripe patterns.

Banana Republic’s chiffon tops are lightweight with a high neck for a professional look. The relaxed fit and balloon sleeves make for a truly unique piece to add to your wardrobe. Choose from a calming yellow, a light tie-dye or a blue paisley design.

Upgrade your plain white t-shirt and grab a Victoria Beckham t-shirt. You get the comfort of a white t-shirt with a unique twist that makes for a one-of-a-kind piece. The shirt is made from 100% cotton, so you’ll stay cool throughout the warm spring and summer months.

Whether you’re looking for a new dress for the office or for any casual spring gathering, Abercrombie’s A&F Mara high-neck mini dress is a great choice. The butter-yellow color is all the rage on TikTok, and can be styled with a wide variety of spring and summer looks.

According to Glamour, the Flint and Tinder textured button-up sweater polo is the perfect in-between shirt for cooler spring days and warm summer weather. The vintage-inspired sweater comes in three neutral colors, and is comfortable enough to wear on its own, or with an undershirt.