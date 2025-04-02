Expand / Collapse search
These 8 trending outfits are perfect for your spring wardrobe

Refresh your look just in time for spring

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Published
Add these luxury brands to your spring wardrobe. 

Add these luxury brands to your spring wardrobe.  (iStock)

As winter finally starts to fade, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with outfits that not only embrace the warmer weather of the season but also keep you ahead in the style game. This spring, social media platforms like TikTok are buzzing with fresh outfit ideas that are both chic and versatile. Plus, major fashion brands like Vogue and Elle have released their trending fashion lists.

From standout fashion trends like the Lands' End classic American flag drifter sweater to Victoria Beckham’s stylish plain white tee, these shirts, sweaters and skirts will look great with all your spring outfits.

Lands' End women's drifter sweater: $94.95

A stylish, vintage-looking sweater. 

A stylish, vintage-looking sweater.  (Lands' End)

The Lands' End drifter sweater is made from pure cotton and has a unique, beautiful stitch pattern that lends to a more comfortable fit. The American flag knitted into the sweater is stylish and patriotic all at once. As a classic crew neck, the Lands' End sweater will fit comfortably in all seasons.

Miaou micro mini skirt: $145

This mini skirt is made of luxurious velvet. 

This mini skirt is made of luxurious velvet.  (REVOLVE)

Perfect for going out for a night on the town or just casually hanging out with friends, the Miaou micro mini skirt is made from a comfortable velvet fabric. The skirt was created by designer Alexia Elkaim, who is known for creating clothing that is comfortable, stylish and has a universal-flattering fit.

Longchamp Kimono jacket in green Vichy Jacquard: $825

A beautiful green blazer that feels like spring. 

A beautiful green blazer that feels like spring.  (Longchamp)

A Longchamp Kimono jacket comes in a gorgeous green that’s perfect for spring. The oversized jacket is lightweight and made mostly from cotton, promising a comfortable fit. The ¾ sleeves are great for warmer spring weather and the two pockets add storage space for your phone or keys.

J. Crew classic mariner cloth boatneck t-shirt: on sale for $19.50 to $25.99 (48% to 61% off)

Original price: $49.50

J. Crew's classic shirt is stylish and professional. 

J. Crew's classic shirt is stylish and professional. 

For a classic and fashionable look, go with a J. Crew mariner boatneck t-shirt. The ¾-length sleeves will keep you comfortable throughout the spring, and the neutral-colored pallets look good in a professional or casual setting. You can choose from six different colors and stripe patterns.

Banana Republic chiffon twist-neck top: $100

This blouse is lightweight and uniquely styled. 

This blouse is lightweight and uniquely styled.  (Banana Republic)

Banana Republic’s chiffon tops are lightweight with a high neck for a professional look. The relaxed fit and balloon sleeves make for a truly unique piece to add to your wardrobe. Choose from a calming yellow, a light tie-dye or a blue paisley design.

Victoria Beckham gather detail t-shirt: $165

A twist on the classic white t-shirt. 

A twist on the classic white t-shirt.  (24S)

Upgrade your plain white t-shirt and grab a Victoria Beckham t-shirt. You get the comfort of a white t-shirt with a unique twist that makes for a one-of-a-kind piece. The shirt is made from 100% cotton, so you’ll stay cool throughout the warm spring and summer months.

Abercrombie A&F Mara high-neck mini dress: $90

Light yellow is a trending color this spring. 

Light yellow is a trending color this spring.  (Abercrombie & Fitch)

Whether you’re looking for a new dress for the office or for any casual spring gathering, Abercrombie’s A&F Mara high-neck mini dress is a great choice. The butter-yellow color is all the rage on TikTok, and can be styled with a wide variety of spring and summer looks.

Flint and Tinder textured button-up sweater polo: $128

Part t-shirt and part sweater, this shirt will keep you comfortable all spring. 

Part t-shirt and part sweater, this shirt will keep you comfortable all spring.  (Flint and Tinder)

According to Glamour, the Flint and Tinder textured button-up sweater polo is the perfect in-between shirt for cooler spring days and warm summer weather. The vintage-inspired sweater comes in three neutral colors, and is comfortable enough to wear on its own, or with an undershirt.

