15 luxe gift ideas under $200 that are worth the splurge and will make for a holly jolly Christmas

While gift giving should be all about the thought that goes into a curated selection of presents under a Christmas tree, some gifts are certainly more jaw-dropping to a person than others.

If you're stumped for ideas, and budgeting isn't the first thing on your mind, trendsetters will ogle over these fancy gifts that are sure to make this holiday season a holly jolly one at worst.

20 LUXURY GIFT IDEAS UNDER $50 FOR THE HAUTE-LIVING RECIPIENT IN YOUR LIFE

Check out this list of premium items from Chanel No. 5 for the leading lady in your life to Polo Ralph Lauren sweaters for any posh man you love.

If you’re shopping for a woman with style, gifting her a new bag is never a bad idea.

While black is a neutral, easy-to-match color option, the faux suede bag comes in brown, olive and off-white, too.

While faux, the velvety texture of the purse is luxurious in look and feel.

Recessed lighting is in – almost to the point that it’s no longer unique to homes.

No matter how overused, sconce lighting will never feel anything but high-end.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE HORSEBACK-RIDING EQUESTRIAN LOVER IN YOUR LIFE

Provide your gift recipient with a comfortable glow for any room with battery-operated wall sconces with a very modern look.

Gold, silver or glass entryway tables can often look out of place in the foyer of a home as the materials are better suited for a bedroom.

Greet guests with a chunky wooden entryway table that is warm in tone and invites people into a space.

The top’s surface is spacious and can be decorated with a wide variety of items, like coffee table books, lamps and picture frames, among other items.

If the woman in your life who loves to host doesn’t yet have a Mackenzie-Childs piece, now may be the perfect time to gift her one.

Mackenzie-Childs designs are hand-glazed, hand-painted and made to be collectible. The black and white checkered design is timeless and, though eye-catching, adds dimension to a kitchen or table versus looking out of place.

Dog beds are available at major box retail locations but are often sold in color palettes that clash with the esthetics of a home.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE SHOPAHOLIC IN YOUR LIFE WHO NEEDS EVERYTHING

A faux fur dog bed, while on the floor, will break up a room and add a simple piece of furniture.

Plus, dogs are everyone’s best friend and deserve a plush place to sleep, too.

Lighting, lighting and more lighting.

One of the most inexpensive ways to make a room more inviting is lighting.

If your walls have no space for sconce lighting and your tabletops are crowded with everything but lamps, LED light dimmers are a great and unexpected gift to set the mood in any room.

Out with the boring shaken or stirred drinks this holiday season and in with the smoked cocktails.

Nothing is more made-to-order than a smoked cocktail.

A HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE FITNESS LOVER IN YOUR LIFE, INCLUDING WORKOUT EQUIPMENT, ATHLETIC GEAR

Bring the opulent bourbon bar experience home and craft your own homemade cocktails with a smoking box.

Growing a man’s wardrobe often feels like a tedious job.

Most of the basics are colorless and common. Add a new piece to your man’s closet with a classic Polo Ralph Lauren sweater that can be dressed up or down with a collared shirt or T-shirt.

Fewer homeowners are collecting Chinaware today, which makes owning collectible pieces even more grand.

China sets are a gift your recipient may not even know they want.

Lenox is a classic and trusted Chinaware seller that offers simplistic designs that will last more than a lifetime.

Luxury sheet sets are not typically at the top of a wishlist, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth the price or the gesture.

Brooklinen sheets are long-lasting due to their fabric strength, next to no shrinkage and a deluxe look and feel.

Give your recipient the gift of an upscale sleep experience every night with Brooklinen sheets.

Provide the machine with the booze and watch your cocktails come to life with the push of a button.

GIFT GUIDE FOR AT-HOME CHEFS WHO LOVE TO COOK HOMEMADE MEALS

Allow the recipient of your holiday gifts to spend more time with guests and present a special person with a cocktail maker machine. The product can be left on its own device, and your hostess can get back to the party quickly.

Warm, soft fragrances are associated with luxury, and they’ve rightfully earned their place in history as such.

Chanel No. 5 is still one of the most desired scents, though it was revealed to consumers by Coco Chanel in Paris over 100 years ago.

While it is exceptionally popular, the scent is well-recognized by consumers as both symbolic and luxurious.

Decor can truly tie a room together, but charming pieces of furniture delve deeper into the structure of the room and can make unnoticed or awkward corners pop.

An upholstered end-of-bed bench is both a thoughtful addition to the end of a bed and a luxurious staple that will never go out of style.

Lovable coffee and end table books are easy conversation pieces that leave guests with both unique discussions and factoids from any round table gathering.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A genuine leather Bible inspires religious exchanges for partygoers or intimate guest gatherings who don’t often speak of parables and teachings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gift the recipient in your life who loves Jesus with a leather Bible and watch the room come to life.

This faux mink fur throw blanket is a stunning centerpiece for any couch.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

A naked sectional or loveseat can swiftly turn into a maximal luxury lounge area with a faux fur throw blanket.

Help the recipient on your holiday shopping list turn a space into art with this gorgeous throw blanket.