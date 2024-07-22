Sustainable sleep items that will help you sleep through the night

Getting a good night of rest is difficult most of the time. Between technology, kids and life’s stressors, it’s no wonder anyone gets any sleep at all. Since there are certain things simply out of your control, one thing you can do to combat sleepless nights is create the right sleeping environment.

It’s time to add some comfortable pillows, fit your bed with the right sheets and blankets, put on comfy pajamas and maybe even change out your mattress if it’s been a while. This line-up includes some sustainable and organic sleep items that will help you get a long, healthy night of sleep.

A good night's sleep starts with the right pair of sheets. Sheets that are 100% cotton or silk are particularly comfortable, helping you rest easy. Brooklinen is known for its luxury sheets that are hard to beat in the comfort department. Grab some Brooklinen sheets on Amazon or, find even more options right on the Brooklinen site.

A mattress made from environmentally friendly materials can last a lifetime and is often better for your sleep, Avocado Green mattress has certified-organic mattresses with thousands of five-star reviews. You can also find affordable Zinus mattresses on Amazon that are all made without harmful chemicals.

Do you prefer softer support when you sleep? A mattress topper, also made from organic, chemical-free materials, can help you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. A WoW organic mattress topper from Amazon is made from biodegradable wool, so when the time comes to throw it away, it won’t harm landfills. Silk and Sow also has high-end options made from organic materials that also come with a removable cotton cover.

The right pajamas can make a world of difference when you’re trying to get some rest. If a silk pajama set is your idea of comfortable, The Ethical Silk Company has silk shorts and shirt combos for every style. On a budget? Amazon also has silk pajama sets for less than $30.

Organic pillows can help keep your neck from getting sore and can help you sleep through the night. Upgrade your pillows with these cooling bamboo pillows from Amazon. You can also find pillows made from non-toxic materials from Coop Sleep Goods.

Down comforters are strong choices for any sleeper. They help hot sleepers stay cool and help cool sleepers stay warm. Plus, their slight heaviness helps you relax at the end of the day. Amazon has lightweight, 100% cotton down comforters for less than $200. PureDownPro also has both a lightweight and heavyweight down comforter for slightly less.

Sleep sprays are made of natural ingredients combined to help lull you to sleep. This Doppeltree sleep spray is made from eight different herb and flower essential oils. Bamford also has a sleep spray made from vegan, nut-free ingredients.