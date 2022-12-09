Long-lost letters returned to family of sailor killed in Pearl Harbor

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'TOGETHER IN SPIRIT' - Two long-lost letters that the U.S. Navy sent to the distraught mother of a sailor killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941 – a man who remained unidentified for nearly 75 years – were returned to his family. Continue reading…

'PURE SHOCK' - Sarah Molitor, 35, a mom of six boys from Washington, recently learned the gender of her seventh child alongside her husband Tim and their sons. Their tears of joy and excitement were captured in a must-see video. Continue reading…

FIRST-EVER SANTA CLAUS - Read the story of the first American who dressed as Santa in 1890 at a department store, changing how kids celebrate Christmas. Continue reading…

LUCKY TEEN - Dalton Radford, an 18-year-old from North Carolina who works two jobs, has won big bucks on a scratch lottery ticket. Here was his prize. Continue reading…

SUPPORT FOR KIRK - Actor, author and dad Kirk Cameron is receiving notes of support after being denied a chance to have a story-hour in more than 50 public libraries across America related to his new faith-based kids book, "As You Grow." Continue reading...

ELF EMERGENCY - Lauren Weir, a mom of two from England, had to think fast when her family's Christmas elf doll lost a leg in an "accident." Continue reading...

STREET ILLEGAL - Ford has revealed the final version of its GT supercar, which will mark the end of the model's production next year. However, don't expect to see one on the street. Continue reading…

AIR TRAVEL DRAMA - A tall passenger who didn't buy additional legroom was apparently chewed out on a flight. Here's how Reddit users responded. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 9, 1965, the animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" airs on television and proved to be an instant success. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - This Old Testament verse reminds believers that God hears the faithful's prayers – and is there. Here's 2 Chronicles 7:14. Continue reading...

GIFT IDEAS - From a weighted blanket to candles and a high-tech picture frame, browse these holiday presents for the home as you review your shopping list. Continue reading...

HOLIDAY QUIZ - How well do you know these festive facts about the holiday season? This fun quiz will keep you guessing. Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these crisp and fluffy breakfast waffles from a Charleston, South Carolina, restaurant. Try the recipe...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION