Washington family with 6 sons erupts in excitement during gender reveal of 7th child: 'Pure shock'

A family's surprise and tears of joy were captured in a now-viral video showing the moment when the gender of their seventh child was revealed.

Sarah Molitor, 35, a mom to six boys from Central Washington, learned last month that she’s due to give birth to her first baby girl.

The family’s gender reveal party happened on Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately 10 a.m., Molitor wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

Molitor was joined by her husband, Tim, 34, and their six sons, Jude, 10, Hudson, 8, Chase, 6, Crew, 5, Beck, 3 and Griffy, 1, as they set off handheld confetti cannons (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

"We are honestly just so thrilled to be having another baby," Molitor wrote to Fox News Digital. "We fully thought and expected it to be another boy."

"My heart has been very set on the thought of seven boys and the uniqueness of that," Molitor continued. "When the pink confetti shot out, we were just in pure shock. Absolutely couldn’t believe it."

Molitor said her family got to take a look at their newest member’s ultrasound image after the reveal. Her sister had enclosed the image in an envelope.

When Molitor saw the pink confetti, the expectant mother jumped and fell to her knees.

"After the whole reveal, I jokingly asked everyone, ‘Why did anyone let me hold Griffy?’" Molitor told Fox News Digital. "None of us expected the surprise."

"In my shock, [I] definitely surprised [Griffy], too, I’m sure," she continued. "Thankfully, I caught myself and he was totally happy playing with confetti within seconds of it all."

The video of the Molitor family’s gender reveal celebration was shared on Instagram by Modern Farmhouse Family, which is the account where Sarah and Tim share family updates and lifestyle tips.

The clip has been liked by more than 2.3 million Instagram users at the time of publication.

Molitor is due to deliver her first baby girl in March 2023.

"To this day, a bit of the shock is still there and probably will be till she’s born, but we are so excited for all the newness a little girl is going to bring to our family," Molitor wrote.

The Molitors married in July 2009 and welcomed their first child in August 2012.

Molitor told Fox News Digital she believes mothers have special bonds with daughters and sons that are "similar and equal."

"I’m excited that I get to experience both," Molitor wrote.

Molitor added that she doesn’t think gender reveal parties or finding out a baby’s sex early shows parents "care more one way or the other."

"We certainly don’t," Molitor wrote. "We more want to celebrate all the moments of being pregnant and all that comes with a new little life."

"Having this moment was so special for us, especially having our family there," she continued. "Everyone got to find out together, which was the first time we did that, and it was just thrilling."

Molitor told Fox News Digital that her husband is a hotel manager for his family’s hotel business.

The mother of soon-to-be seven previously worked as a registered nurse, and now she’s a stay-at-home mom and a homeschool teacher. She’s also a social media blogger and children’s book author.

"Familywise we look forward to baby girl being born in March and we plan to continue sharing bits of our lives via social media, our family website ModernFarmhouseFamily.com and our monthly family emails we send out to newsletter subscribers," Molitor wrote to Fox News Digital. "All of it is such a joy for us."

Molitor has published two books under Good & True Media – a children’s book company in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Her fiction titles include "I Grew With You," which highlights the journey of pregnancy, and "The Song That Goes On and On and On and On," which celebrates human uniqueness.

Molitor noted that her first non-fiction book is set to release in fall 2023 under Tyndale House Publishers, a Christian publisher in Carol Stream, Illinois.

"I’m so excited about these opportunities to share more of our story and keep spreading joy however we can," Molitor told Fox News Digital.

The Molitor family’s life updates can be found on Instagram at @modernfarmhousefamily or on their blog ModernFarmhouseFamily.com.