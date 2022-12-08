Kirk Cameron continues to push for book readings in public libraries, gets new notes of support

Just days after actor and writer Kirk Cameron and his book publisher revealed that they had been denied space or opportunity in more than 50 public libraries across America to have a story-hour reading event for families related to his new faith-based book, "As You Grow," some other public libraries and librarians now have been stepping up and sending messages of welcome, support and invitation.

The new children's book by Cameron is published by Brave Books, which releases a regular slate of books for children.

Brave Books describes itself as a Christian, conservative and anti-woke publisher that promotes morals and values in children .

Many of the libraries that either outright denied Cameron a slot or didn't respond at all to his publisher's requests are the same libraries that hold "drag queen" story hours, gender-fluidity programs or other such events for children, teens and adults in the community, Cameron's publisher and the libraries' own websites confirmed.

Now, one employee from an entirely different library system has reached out to the publisher with an emailed note, parts of which Brave Books shared with Fox News Digital on Friday.

"I am a public library director in South Georgia, and I would love to talk with you about having Kirk Cameron do a storytime and read his book," the individual wrote.

"We are in a small rural community. I want you to know that while most librarians are liberal, not all think that way. I am a Christian [who] leans conservative and I love our country," the librarian also wrote.

"I believe in supporting books that teach good values to children. If you are interested in having a conversation, please let me know," the person said.

An individual from a library in Pennsylvania also sent a note to Cameron and his publisher with a message of support.

"Just read an article that all libraries you contacted thus far have turned you down for a library storytime to present your new book, ‘As You Grow,’" wrote a children's librarian in an email from "a small rural library in northeast Pennsylvania," as she described it.

She added, "Although we are small, you are welcome to present your book at a story hour with us."

The librarian went on, "I realize we are definitely not the market you are looking at, but never underestimate what smaller areas can offer and the willingness of small communities to hear and even support your message."

She continued, "I am willing to share our library with you and am sure many other smaller libraries would as well."

She added, "Please consider us, as you would be welcome in our community … Thank you in advance for your consideration and know you are welcome to share your book and message in our library."

Another person expressed interest in working on a program with Kirk Cameron and his publisher at a local library.

An individual from Unicoi County, Tennessee, shared in a message that her area has "a very community-conscious" public library program.

"I would like to get a copy of Mr. Cameron's book to read during story hour at our library," the person wrote in an email.

She added, "I would also like to encourage Mr. Cameron by letting him know there are plenty of people very receptive to Bible-based teachings for our children."

"As a librarian, I am pained that … my fellow librarians have acted the way that they did."

Still another individual, this one in the Cleveland area, wrote to Cameron and his publisher, "Thank you for releasing the unfortunate happenings of trying to get into public libraries. I wish that you had had a better reception."

The person continued, "As a librarian, I am pained that more of my fellow librarians have acted the way that they did. Limiting [those] from their community [who] would feel welcome in the library doesn’t help our profession’s already dwindling numbers."

And still another person reached out with these words: "I am writing with an interest in challenging my local public library system. I live here in Ithaca, New York, where they have hosted multiple drag queen story times … I live in what is known as one of the most liberal cities in New York outside of NYC. I will do anything to make a change here locally. Please let me know what I can do to help!"

Said Trent Talbot, founder of Brave Books, on Friday in a statement to Fox News Digital about the latest on this issue, "We have thousands of people now requesting information on how to host their own Brave Books story hour and dozens of libraries requesting the book around tech country."

Cameron appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday and told host Carlson of his book, "It's a book that teaches biblical wisdom through the seasons of life."

Cameron added, "If we're so committed to diversity [in America], why am I being excluded? Why can't I use your facility to read my book? You're a library."

He also said that parents and communities are fighting back — and that Christians in particular, in his view, also need to go on the offensive "in the public square" against current cultural trends.

"Let's invest in our children and teach them the values we want them to learn," said Cameron, who has six children, four of whom are adopted.

He appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning as well to discuss the issue.