Street-illegal $1.7 million Ford GT Mk IV supercar debuts

Drop the mic and shut the lights.

Ford has revealed the final version of its GT supercar, which will mark the end of the model's production next year.

However, don't expect to see one on the street.

The GT MK IV is a track-only version of the coupe that is built like a race car but not designed to compete in any series. It is just for thrills.

WHAT CAR WILL BRADLEY COOPER DRIVE IN THE ‘BULLITT’ REBOOT?

Ford previously offered a similar $1.2 million GT MK II in 2019 that was limited to just 45 cars, but the new version features a few significant upgrades. That includes the price, which is set at whopping $1.7 million.

This time around, 67 cars will be offered as a salute to the Ford GT40 MK IV racing car that was the first all-American-built entry to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967, following the original Anglo-American GT40 MK II's famed win over Ferrari in the race the previous year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Along with a more streamlined, "longtail" body than the 700 hp GT MK II's and a different rear wing, the GT MK IV features a larger displacement engine and over 800 horsepower.

Ford has not revealed how much bigger the motor is, but the standard GT engine is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. The GT MK IV is also equipped with a racing style gearbox instead of the street legal GT's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

THE FORD FALCON FREEBIRD IS A HYDROGEN-POWERED HOT ROD

As with the rest of the GTs, the car is a collaboration with Canada's Mutlimatic, which is responsible for its production.

"We are proud to have been a part of the third-generation GT from its inception to this amazing swan song and consider it a significant chapter in Multimatic’s history," Larry Holt, executive vice president, Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations Group, said.

When it was launched for 2017, Ford planned to build 1,000 GTs through 2020, but demand was so strong that it extended the run to 1,350 cars, although it has not confirmed the exact final tally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last of the street legal $500,000 GTs are scheduled to be built before the end of this year with the last 20 being a special GT LM Edition that salutes the GT's class win upon its return to Le Mans in 2016.