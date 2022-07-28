Breakfast waffles from South Carolina are crisp and fluffy: Try the recipe

Charleston is a city of many things – cobblestone streets, historic homes, popular restaurants and brunch.

Chucktown arguably knows how to dole out mouthwatering brunch fare and one spot – Millers All Day in Charleston (millersallday.com) – is known for its all-day brunch food, including delicious waffles.

At the South Carolina restaurant, waffles are garnished with sliced bananas, caramel, popped sorghum and meringue, but you can keep it simple with just bananas or berries and some maple syrup.

Their waffle recipe uses common ingredients and is easy to make, but its subtle nutty flavor from the cornmeal really makes this dish standout. Get the full recipe below to whip up for your next breakfast or brunch crowd.

Waffles from Millers All Day

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

For the dry mix:

Ingredients:

1lbs 2oz all-purpose flour

33 grams whole wheat flour

33 grams cornmeal (Millers All Day chefs use Marsh Hen Jimmy Red Cornmeal)

50 grams brown sugar

7 grams baking powder

7 grams baking soda

10 grams salt

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, add both flours, cornmeal, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

2. Whisk together until the mix is smooth.

For the batter:

Yield: 1 quart

Ingredients:

295 grams dry mix (recipe above)

90 grams butter, melted

2 eggs, separated

3 grams vanilla extract

409 grams buttermilk

Instructions:

1. Separate eggs then add egg whites to a small bowl and whisk until stiff peaks form.

2. In a large bowl, add the dry mix, egg yolks, butter, vanilla extract and buttermilk. Whisk until well mixed.

3. Gently pour in egg whites and mix to combine.

4. Add mix to waffle iron and cook to golden brown.

This original recipe is owned by millersallday.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.