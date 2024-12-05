9 lavish gift ideas under $500 if budget is not a concern and luxury is top of mind

Timeless gifts that last are worth a hefty price tag for many shoppers.

Finding a uniquely thoughtful gift, whether you're shopping for a big spender or you are the consumerist yourself, may present itself as a challenge this holiday season.

If you've found yourself trying hard to find the perfect gift — and budget is not an issue — this quick guide could do the trick.

From perfumes to Prada and bone China to cashmere, immerse yourself in this holiday gift guide that has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Check out this list of nine options.

Home decor items that truly make a statement and cost less than $2,000 are few and far between.

A classic black marble top end table is one of those rarely found items worth considering as a luxury gift idea for under $500.

Before choosing this item, it makes sense to know, of course, that the recipient of your gift has an obvious taste for deep-colored furniture pieces.

Cashmere is a lightweight, durable wool fabric, and you’d be remiss to skip the item made from goat hair when seeking out lavish gift ideas.

A well-maintained cashmere piece can last for years and very rarely costs less than a pretty penny.

Shopping for the perfect cashmere item should be an engaging experience as the style, color and cut of the item vary greatly.

With its combination of cedar and grapefruit scents, this Hermes Terre D'Hermes Pure perfume stands out as an extravagant choice with mild undertones.

The crisp, clean aroma of this luxurious fragrance is unisex and perfect for any friend or family member.

While an actual hair dryer isn’t a luxurious gift, the big bouncy curls that come from using a Dyson blow-dryer suggest pure luxury.

Sure, a well-tailored outfit, a sleek pair of pumps and a muted designer bag can speak volumes regarding a lush getup, but clean, styled hair will tie the look together.

A Dyson blow-dryer is an expensive gift that few women will buy for themselves.

Some designer logos and labels are loud and often seem tacky as opposed to luxurious.

Prada’s simple, small-plated branding stands apart from many other designer logos.

The lavish lady in your life will appreciate nearly anything from the luxury Italian fashion brand, but a Prada card wallet is a great start to curating her collection.

Hard-working Americans who thrive in the lap of luxury often don’t sacrifice comfort, even if that means spending a little more on a particular item.

Purchase a faux fox fur throw blanket for loved ones and let them lie in peace and warmth after strenuous days and weeks of work.

To some, luxury simply means peace, quiet and a crisp cup of Joe in the morning.

Gift your loved one a luxe espresso and latte machine accompanied by an easy-to-use frother.

Invite the recipient of this gift to sip daily on a delicious cup of coffee while regaining energy for the day in style.

Bone China is a translucent and lightweight type of ceramic pottery that requires delicacy.

Bone China serveware, dinnerware and teaware, among other decorative items, are expensive and exclusive.

It is rare to come by well-made bone China made with entirely raw materials from which the pottery type originated.

Rather than purchasing a greater volume of gifts at once, consider selecting one upscale item and spending more on it.

A Swarovski crystal necklace is a gift that combines both simplicity and luxury all in one.