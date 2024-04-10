7 classic summer perfume scents and their dupes perfect for Mother's Day

Perfume is a lovely way to show your mom how much she means to you and a great option is to stick to classic perfume scents. These scents are characterized by their traditional, timeless appeal. They connect to our memories and bring us joy. The perfect scent, however, should also complement her personality and style.

We've selected seven classic scents and several dupes that are perfect for wearing in warmer weather. These fragrances have citrus notes that offer a cool, refreshing sensation and evoke a sense of vitality.

Seven summer scents she will love and some less expensive dupes:

Chanel's scents are classic, and LES EAUX DE CHANEL PARIS-BIARRITZ won't disappoint. The fragrance is vibrant and delicately fruity, with notes of Sicilian mandarin, lily of the valley Vetiver and White Musk. This scent is fresh, bright and the perfect accessory for your summer look. Or try this Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel for Women, which costs $197.01 on Amazon, for more intense floral and fruity notes.

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc has notes of Coco de Mer, Cardamom and Ylang Ylang to give off the scent of summer sophistication. You can also try Maison Margiela' REPLICA' Beach Walk for a similar fragrance, which costs $118.00 at Sephora.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Skies is the perfect summer scent for women who prefer a lighter scent. The fragrance is slightly floral, with some sandalwood and musk, bringing some romance. Alternatively, you can try Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum for $65.00 at Ulta.

Valentino Born in Roma Coral Fantasy features notes of bergamot, mandarin and pink pepper, as well as floral and woody accords. The scent is strong and long-lasting—perfect for wearing day into night. Ouai's Melrose Place Eau de Parfum, which costs $63.00 on Amazon, bottles LA sunsets and has a robust day-to-night scent. This velvety-rich rose fragrance has hints of bergamot, lychee, cedarwood and white musk.

SOL DE JANEIRO Cheirosa '62 Eau de Parfum fragrance is inspired by the golden sun in Rio and captures the feeling of paradise. It has notes of salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine petals and vanilla. Try the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist for $38.00 at Sephora for a similar all-over scent.

Dossier's Fruity Honey (inspired by Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom & Honey) combines juicy nectarine and ripe blackcurrant with honey and tender peach, sustained with vetiver. This fragrance is an incredible "feel-good" scent. You can pick up Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom & Honey for $165.00 at Sephora.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue perfume for women blends the zesty freshness of citrus fruit with a delicate floral bouquet, giving way to seductively warm, woody notes. The Capri Breeze body spray by Designers Imposters, on sale for $3.08 at Walmart, is a great and cheap alternative.