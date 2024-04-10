Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

7 classic summer perfume scents and their dupes perfect for Mother's Day

These scents bottle the essence of summer

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published

Summer scents should be lighter but can still last into the night. (iStock)

Perfume is a lovely way to show your mom how much she means to you and a great option is to stick to classic perfume scents. These scents are characterized by their traditional, timeless appeal. They connect to our memories and bring us joy. The perfect scent, however, should also complement her personality and style. 

We've selected seven classic scents and several dupes that are perfect for wearing in warmer weather. These fragrances have citrus notes that offer a cool, refreshing sensation and evoke a sense of vitality.   

Seven summer scents she will love and some less expensive dupes:

LES EAUX DE CHANEL PARIS-BIARRITZ $150.00

This fragrance is vibrant and delicately fruity. (Bloomingdales)

Chanel's scents are classic, and LES EAUX DE CHANEL PARIS-BIARRITZ won't disappoint. The fragrance is vibrant and delicately fruity, with notes of Sicilian mandarin, lily of the valley Vetiver and White Musk. This scent is fresh, bright and the perfect accessory for your summer look. Or try this Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel for Women, which costs $197.01 on Amazon, for more intense floral and fruity notes. 

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Eau de Toilette Spray $122.00

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is the height of summer sophistication. (Amazon)

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc has notes of Coco de Mer, Cardamom and Ylang Ylang to give off the scent of summer sophistication. You can also try Maison Margiela' REPLICA' Beach Walk for a similar fragrance, which costs $118.00 at Sephora.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Skies $90.00, now $73.18

This scent is on the lighter side. (Amazon)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Skies is the perfect summer scent for women who prefer a lighter scent. The fragrance is slightly floral, with some sandalwood and musk, bringing some romance. Alternatively, you can try Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum for $65.00 at Ulta.

Valentino Born in Roma Coral Fantasy $92.00

Valentino Born in Roma Coral Fantasy will take you from day into night. (Sephora)

Valentino Born in Roma Coral Fantasy features notes of bergamot, mandarin and pink pepper, as well as floral and woody accords. The scent is strong and long-lasting—perfect for wearing day into night. Ouai's Melrose Place Eau de Parfum, which costs $63.00 on Amazon, bottles LA sunsets and has a robust day-to-night scent. This velvety-rich rose fragrance has hints of bergamot, lychee, cedarwood and white musk.

SOL DE JANEIRO Cheirosa ‘62 Eau de Parfum $78.00

This scent will remind you of a Rio beach. (Amazon)

SOL DE JANEIRO Cheirosa '62 Eau de Parfum fragrance is inspired by the golden sun in Rio and captures the feeling of paradise. It has notes of salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine petals and vanilla. Try the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist for $38.00 at Sephora for a similar all-over scent.

Dossier's Fruity Honey $39.00

This fragrance is inspired by Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom & Honey. (Amazon)

Dossier's Fruity Honey (inspired by Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom & Honey) combines juicy nectarine and ripe blackcurrant with honey and tender peach, sustained with vetiver. This fragrance is an incredible "feel-good" scent. You can pick up Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom & Honey for $165.00 at Sephora.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue perfume for women $75.00

She will love the citrus and floral notes of this fragrance. (Amazon)

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue perfume for women blends the zesty freshness of citrus fruit with a delicate floral bouquet, giving way to seductively warm, woody notes. The Capri Breeze body spray by Designers Imposters, on sale for $3.08 at Walmart, is a great and cheap alternative.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.