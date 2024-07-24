Kamala Harris in her own book reveals 12 things Americans must know about her

Sales of Vice President Kamala Harris' 2019 memoir have skyrocketed in recent days, following her ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket to take on former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"The Truths We Hold: An American Journey" currently ranks at No. 1 among female biographies on Amazon. It's No. 2 among all biographies, behind Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's 2016 personal memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy."

"This book is not meant to be a policy platform, much less a 50-point plan," Harris wrote in the preface.

"Instead, it is a collection of ideas and viewpoints and stories, from my life and from the lives of the many people I've met along the way."

As former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, called Harris "more liberal than [Sen.] Bernie Sanders, can you believe it" — here are 12 insights and highlights from Harris' life story as she shared in her own book.

1. Her name is pronounced ‘comma-la’

Early in the book, Harris tried to settle the great American debate.

"First, my name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark," she wrote.

"It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising to the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."

2. She ate her sorrows away on Election Night 2016

With family and friends around her and all of them glued to the television, she recounted the scene on Nov. 8, 2016, when Republican political newcomer Donald Trump surprised American elites across the nation with his election to president over longtime political insider Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"No one really knew what to say or do," wrote Harris about Trump's stunning victory that night.

"I sat down on the coach with Doug [Emhoff, her husband] and ate an entire family-size bag of classic Doritos. Didn’t share a single chip," she admitted.

3. She savages Trump

Just two paragraphs after sharing how she devoured a giant bag of Doritos, Harris fired off a verbal barrage of Democratic talking points about the 45th president after his triumphant election.

"In the years since, we’ve seen an administration align itself with white supremacists at home and cozy up to dictators abroad; rip babies from their mothers’ arms in grotesque violation of their human rights; give corporations and the wealthy huge tax cuts while ignoring the middle class … [and] sabotage health care and imperil a woman's right to control her own body," she wrote in part.

Trump, she also insisted, has fought to harm the environment, women’s rights and free media.

4. Her parents were immigrants with an American dream

The vice president was born in Oakland, California, in October 1964, to immigrant parents.

"My father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica in 1938," Harris wrote. "He was a brilliant student who immigrated to the United States after being admitted to the University of California at Berkeley."

Her dad is a professor emeritus of economics at Stanford University today.

"My mother’s life began thousands of miles to the east, in southern India," wrote Harris. "Shyamala Gopalan was the oldest of four children … Like my father, she was a gifted student."

The vice president’s mother also studied at Berkeley, and became a doctor of endocrinology and breast cancer researcher. She died in 2009.

Harris’ maternal grandfather was a prominent Indian diplomat.

5. Berkeley politics shaped her outlook

Harris' parents "met and fell in love in Berkeley while participating in the civil rights movement," the vice president noted.

"My parents often brought me in a stroller with them to civil rights marches … Social justice was a central part of our discussions."

She discussed the network of leftist activist friends she developed in Berkeley and San Francisco political circles.

Harris discussed the network of leftist activist friends she developed in Berkeley and San Francisco political circles. Among them: Lateefah Simon, a Bay Area social justice warrior and 2024 congressional candidate.

"Lateefah was a genius," Harris wrote. "In 2003, she became the youngest woman to ever win the prestigious MacArthur ‘Genius’ award."

Simon today sits on the Bay Area Rapid Transport board of directors and has enjoyed leadership positions with far-left groups such as the Rosenberg Foundation and the Akonadi Foundation.

6. Harris took ballet, spent her teen years in Montreal

Her parents divorced when she was five years old, and when she was 12 she moved with her mother and sister Maya to Canada.

"My mother was offered a unique opportunity in Montreal, teaching at McGill University and conducting research at the Jewish General Hospital," Harris wrote.

"It was a difficult transition for me, since the only French I knew was from ballet classes, where Madame Bovie, my ballet teacher, would shout, ‘Demi-plie, and up!’"

7. She was a sorority sister at Howard University

Harris skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to speak before a meeting of historically black sorority members of Zeta Phi Beat in Indianapolis.

"There were hundreds of people and everyone looked like me."

Sororities and historically Black education are foundations of her life.

"'This is heaven!'" she wrote about arriving at Howard University in Washington, D.C., for her freshman year.

She pledged to a sorority, "my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, founded by nine women at Howard more than a century ago," she wrote.

"On weekends, we went down to the National Mall to protest apartheid in South Africa."

8. Harris learned about George Washington Carver before she learned of George Washington

Dr. George Washington Carver was the pioneering scientist born into slavery in Missouri who rose to fame for his research in American agriculture.

General and later President George Washington was the father of our country.

"The first George Washington Maya and I learned about when we were young was George Washington Carver," Harris wrote in the book.

"We still laugh about the first time Maya heard a classroom teacher talk about President George Washington and she thought to herself proudly, ‘I know him! He’s the one who worked with peanuts!’"

9. She wants constitutional protection for abortion

Harris treaded lightly on the pro-choice/pro-life debate in her book. She mentioned the word "abortion" only twice and the phrase "right to choose" twice, in her 318-page memoir.

"If you are a woman, period, you know we deserve a country with … abortion, protected as a fundamental and constitutional right."

She stated her position quoting a speech she gave at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Trump's inauguration.

"If you are a woman, period, you know we deserve a country with equal pay and access to health care, including a safe and legal abortion, protected as a fundamental and constitutional right."

10. She holds a stark view of race and tolerance in the USA

The only-in-America rise to global prominence of millions of people has not brightened the vice president’s stark view of race and tolerance in the United States.

"We need to speak truth: that racism, sexism, homophobia, and antisemitism are real in this country, and we need to confront those forces," Harris wrote early in the book.

She reconfirmed her commitment to American injustice near the end of "The Truths We Told."

"There are so many ongoing struggles in this country – against racism and sexism, against discrimination based on religion, national origin and sexual orientation. Each of these struggles is unique. Each deserves its own attention and effort."

11. She claimed Americans ‘fear immigrants’

"For as long as ours has been a nation of immigrants, we have been a nation that fears immigrants," Harris wrote of the most successful immigrant society in human history.

"Fear of the other is woven into the fabric of American culture — and unscrupulous people in power have exploited that fear in pursuit of political advantage," she also wrote.

12. Harris shares a MAGA belief about globalization

Trump's Make America Great Again movement is built on the belief that globalization has come at a severe cost to the U.S. economy.

Harris shared the same sentiment while skewering America for its history of intolerance.

"More recently, as globalization has robbed the country of millions of jobs and displaces huge swaths of the middle class, immigrants have become convenient targets for blame," she also wrote.