Holiday gifts for last-minute Christmas shopping: These are all American made

With just over a week to go until Christmas, three small businesses that are selling American-made goods took center stage on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday for anyone still in need of ideas for holiday gift-giving.

"We're back with our Made in America series, highlighting businesses with American-made products that make perfect last-minute gifts for the holidays," co-host Will Cain said.

Pete and Amanda Sheats are the husband-and-wife owners of High Cotton Ties.

"High Cotton is a family owned-and-operated men's neckwear brand," said Pete Sheats.

"All of our ties are hand cut and hand sewn in North Carolina," he added, "and we're proud to be one of the few remaining tie manufacturers in America."

Amanda Sheats said that her company's materials come from the "best mills in the world" and that "you won't find any polyester — no microfiber — in any of our ties."

High Cotton's designs, she also said, are woven into the silk, rather than printed.

In addition to traditional neckties, High Cotton Ties also sells bow ties in a variety of patterns and prints.

"Our claim to fame is our cotton bow ties," said Amanda Sheats.

"We were the first bow tie company in America to make the cotton bow tie."

The company's best-selling bow tie, she said, is the "Stars and Stripes" model, which has an American flag motif.

High Cotton also sells bow ties in gingham and seersucker, she said.

Next up, co-host Pete Hegseth introduced North Carolina-based Kristen and Nick Baileys, co-founders of Bake Eat Love Box.

Bake Eat Love sells pre-measured baking kits that include step-by-step instructions and video tutorials for proper baking.

"Each box is packaged right outside of Chicago and hand-packed," said Nick Baileys.

A Navy veteran, Nick Baileys said the recipes are all created in their kitchen at home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"These are Bake Eat Love's baking kits," said Kristen Baileys. "They teach you to bake like a pro. So regardless of your experience, you can learn to bake something that you might find in a bakery."

"Baking brings people together … [It's] a perfect last-minute gift."

She added, "Even a novice can nail the dessert. Baking brings people together. So if you're looking to bond with your grandchildren, nieces, nephews — this is a perfect last-minute gift."

Orders placed on Saturday, Dec. 17, will arrive by Christmas, said Nick Baileys.

Next, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy introduced Andrew Rainville, director of communications at Maple Landmark Woodcraft.

Rainville's father founded the company as a high school student in 1979, he said.

The Vermont-based company "makes everything out of wood."

Added Rainville, "All the wood is as local as possible. We have all kinds of things: toys, games, gifts, decor."

A nativity-themed puzzle was also on display from the company.

While Rainville said that his company could not guarantee a delivery by Christmas, he noted that Maple Landmark's products make excellent gifts for "any time," including birthdays and anniversaries.

Campos-Duffy pointed out that Christmas is not the only holiday of the winter.

For many Hispanics, Three Kings Day "is like Christmas," she said.

"Thanks for showing us all your beautiful stuff," she added.

"Gorgeous — American-made."