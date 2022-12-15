Sweet! It's National Cupcake Day — here are yummy facts

Thursday, December 15, is National Cupcake Day, one of the sweetest days of the year.

Here are some fun facts about the delightful little confection on its special day.

While the term "cupcake" was first used in a recipe from a 1828 dessert cookbook, a recipe for individual cakes cooked in a small cup was actually published in 1796, says the National Day Calendar website.

Today, most cupcake recipes call for baking the sweet treats in a muffin tin.

While the exact date of the muffin tin's invention is unknown, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History has a muffin tin dating from the late 19th century in its collection, its website says.

That item bears an inscription stating it was patented on April 5, 1859, although it is unknown when the specific tin was made.

This means that the muffin tin — also known as a cupcake tray — was invented about 30 years after the creation of the word "cupcake."

Prior to the invention of the muffin tin, people looking to make cupcakes would have to bake the items in individual cups, ramekins or pots, notes National Day Calendar.

While cupcakes are typically created for one person to consume, the Guinness World Record for largest cupcake was set in 2011 — and it definitely could feed more than that.

Georgetown Cupcake, the first gourmet cupcake bakery in Washington, D.C., created a 2,594-pound cupcake on Nov. 2, 2011, at its Sterling, Virginia, shipping headquarters, says the Guinness World Record's website.

The creation of the world's largest cupcake was filmed and aired on television, the site also says.

Cupcakes have become trendy to serve at weddings in lieu of, or in addition to, a traditional wedding cake, according to baking website Kitchen Foliage.

The site notes that vanilla, chocolate and red velvet are the three most popular wedding flavors.

Red velvet cake was invented in the early 20th century, according to Southern Living.

While the cake flavor was popularized in 1930 by the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City, it did not immediately become a staple flavor, notes the magazine.

More than half a century later, with the release of the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias," red velvet become truly popular, said Southern Living.

In the film, a red velvet cake shaped like an armadillo is served in one scene.

Magnolia Bakery, which sells "iconic" red velvet cupcakes, opened its doors in New York City in 1996, says its website.

Cupcakes even had their own dedicated television competition show.

The Food Network show "Cupcake Wars" — which pits four bakers against each other in a variety of cupcake-adjacent challenges for a $10,000 prize — debuted in 2009 and aired until 2018, according to entertainment website imbd.com.

There are even ways to acquire a cupcake at all hours of the night, with no baking required.

The world's first "Cupcake ATM" opened on March 6, 2012, at the Sprinkles bakery's Beverly Hills location, according to its website.

Ten years later, Sprinkles now has 39 Cupcake ATMs operating throughout the United States, the same source says.

And if December 15th was too short a notice to properly celebrate National Cupcake Day, fear not: "National Give Someone a Cupcake Day" is on May 8, 2023.