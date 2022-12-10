Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

American-made products come from these small businesses in time for the holidays

Holiday shoppers looking for American-made products have choices here

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
'Fox & Friends Weekend' highlights American businesses with US-made products perfect for holiday gifts Video

'Fox & Friends Weekend' highlights American businesses with US-made products perfect for holiday gifts

Business owners; Joseph Knoetgen Sr, Love of Country, Alexandra Ulmer of AU Baby, and Grant Sega of Spring Creek Manufacturing join 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to showcase their American-made products perfect for holiday gifts. 

Christmas is nearly here — and the "Fox & Friends Weekend" team showcased three businesses selling American-made products on Saturday, Dec. 10. 

"We are back with our Made in America series, highlighting businesses with American-made products perfect for the holidays," said co-host Will Cain. 

First, Cain introduced Joseph Knoetgen Sr., an Air Force tech sergeant who owns the clothing company Love of Country, which is based in the state of New York

SHOPPING FOR MADE-IN-AMERICA PRODUCTS? HERE ARE 3 COMPANIES TO CHECK OUT

"We're 100% American made," said Knoetgen, meaning that the cotton, tractors, farmers and material producers are all based in the United States, he said. 

Love of Country's clothing is hand screenprinted, a technique that Knoetgen said is relatively unique. 

"That's really what makes us different," said Knoetgen. 

"We kind of go old-school with our hand screenprint. We hire veterans, we give them a trade, teach them — and they hand screenprint," he added.

"From the farm to the table, we are 100% American-made." 

Knoetgen himself is still active service — he's in the Air National Guard in New York. 

Knoetgen explained that he and his wife, Kristen, founded the company in 2016 while he was serving in the Air Force. The two of them felt as though the country was dividing, and wanted to come up with something that would "unite and inspire Americans." 

Love of Country's designs and clothes "pay tribute to the American history we have," said Knoetgen, and "are more than just a T-shirt."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, DEC. 9, 1965, ‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ DEBUTS TO POPULAR ACCLAIM

The next company to be spotlighted: AU Baby of Portland, Oregon

AU Baby "makes the first all-natural organic, and purely plant-dyed baby blanket on the market," said Alexandra Ulmer, adding that her blankets outperform the industry standard. 

The blankets are made out of merino wool, which Ulmer described as "a functional fiber built just for babies," that helps babies sleep longer and deeper than other materials. 

"And, maybe, best of all, they're naturally micro-stain and smell resistant, meaning you only have to wash them once or twice a year," said Ulmer. 

AU Baby is a "one-woman band," said Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe.

"It doesn't get any smaller business than one employee," said Ulmer with a laugh. 

HOLIDAY DESSERT QUIZ! SEE HOW WELL YOU KNOW THESE FESTIVE TREATS

Next up was Spring Creek Manufacturing. "Grant Sega is the owner of Spring Creek Manufacturing," said co-host Pete Hegseth. 

Spring Creek Manufacturing, based in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, has been in operation since 1985, and has been making products in America since its inception.

"Our products are entirely constructed out of anodized aluminum, with stainless steel fasteners," said Sega. 

Spring Creek Manufacturing's products cater to the paddle sports, camping and trucking industries, the program made clear.

"That's what's so beautiful about using aluminum and stainless (steel) — it will not rust, it will not rot, it will not corrode," said Sega. 

This means that it can be used in salt, fresh and brackish water, explained Sega. 

Additionally, the products in the industrial truck rack line can be swapped from different vehicles and are not make or model specific. 

"Great idea for a gift for this Christmas," said Hegseth. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.