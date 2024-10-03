Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

12 health and wellness sales during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Add some relaxation to your life with these helpful items

Relax, sleep better and improve your skin care routine with these 12 products. 

Relax, sleep better and improve your skin care routine with these 12 products.  (iStock )

A regular self-care routine helps you feel better and more confident, and now is the perfect time to get everything you need to start your own routine. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has discounts on massagers, sleep aids, skin care products and much more, so, however you want to relax, there’s an option that can help.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Foot massager machine: on sale for $84.97

Original price: $129.98

Soothe your sore feet with a heated foot massager. 

Soothe your sore feet with a heated foot massager.  (Amazon )

After a long day on your feet, the best way to take care of yourself is to relax and get a good foot massage. This foot massager machine is heated and provides a deep tissue foot massage that’ll have you up and walking around again in no time.

Gel enhanced seat cushion: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $59.95

Sit more comfortably at work or while driving. 

Sit more comfortably at work or while driving.  (Amazon )

Sitting all day can do a number on your back. Adding a gel seat cushion can help. It takes some of the pressure off your lower back and hips, helping your muscles to relax, even if you’re sitting for a long amount of time.

Cordless hand massager: on sale for $55.18

Original price: $68.98

Take care of sore hands with an easy-to-use hand massager. 

Take care of sore hands with an easy-to-use hand massager.  (Amazon )

Working with your hands can result in serious muscle tension. Soothe it away with a cordless hand massager you can take anywhere with you. The massager is also heated, helping conditions like arthritis and carpal tunnel.

Smart white noise machine: on sale for $74.99

Original price: $99.99

Ease yourself into sleep with helpful white noise. 

Ease yourself into sleep with helpful white noise.  (Amazon )

Need help falling asleep and staying asleep? A smart noise machine plays sounds that help put you to sleep. You can customize the sounds to your liking and choose from 10 different volume settings. So, turn off your TV and finally get some rest.

Red light therapy mask: on sale for $79.99

Original price: $99.99

Create a skin care routine with a red light therapy mask. 

Create a skin care routine with a red light therapy mask.  (Amazon )

A red light therapy mask provides professional-level skin care right in your own home. The mask acts as an anti-aging and acne solution, helping you keep up with your skin care routine.

Wireless heated neck stretcher: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $99.99

Eliminate tension by stretching and heating your neck muscles. 

Eliminate tension by stretching and heating your neck muscles.  (Amazon )

Many people spend much of the day staring down at a computer, tablet or phone. Continually doing so can cause poor posture and a sore neck. This heated neck stretcher helps you relax and comfortably stretch your neck muscles, resulting in fewer headaches and less neck pain.

Full body bath pillow: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $44.85

Make your bath even more relaxing. 

Make your bath even more relaxing.  (Amazon )

Create a more comfortable bath experience with a full body bath pillow. You simply lay it down in your tub, and then you have a more comfortable place to stretch out while relaxing. It has a built-in pillow so you can fully relax, and it’s made from a quick-drying material.

Air purifier: on sale for $142.49

Original price: $229.99

Breathe fresher air when you use an air purifier. 

Breathe fresher air when you use an air purifier.  (Amazon )

Now that all your windows will be closed for the season, it can be hard to get the fresh air you need. A BlueAir air purifier can help filter the air so you’re not breathing in dust and pet dander. It’s a compact air purifier that’s quiet and has an app, so you can easily control it wherever you are.

Aromatherapy diffuser: on sale for $19.95

Original price: $49.99

Make your home smell like lavender, eucalyptus or any other scent with a diffuser. 

Make your home smell like lavender, eucalyptus or any other scent with a diffuser.  (Amazon)

Aromatherapy diffusers provide a relaxing atmosphere that smells incredible. This particular aromatherapy diffuser includes 10 scents, so you have everything you need to start using it. It also has ambient lighting you can customize and numerous run time settings.

Smartwatch health and fitness tracker: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $79.99

Track all your fitness goals in one place. 

Track all your fitness goals in one place.  (Amazon )

When you’re trying to stick to a health or fitness routine, a smartwatch that tracks your health goals can help make the process easier. The smartwatch health and fitness tracker monitors your blood oxygen, blood pressure and your heart rate, as well as your sleep quality.

Foot moisturizer socks: on sale for $9.99

Original price: $19.99

Help your feet from cracking with foot lotion masks. 

Help your feet from cracking with foot lotion masks.  (Amazon)

Rough feet can be a pain, literally. This 10-pack of foot moisturizing socks can help keep your feet from cracking. Just slip them on, put your feet up and relax for a few minutes while the lotion does its job.

Memory foam cervical pillow: on sale for $29.98

Original price: $55.99

Finally get the night's sleep you deserve. 

Finally get the night's sleep you deserve.  (Amazon )

A memory foam cervical pillow may look a little funny, but it’s proven to provide better and longer nights of sleep. It supports your back, head and neck in a way that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep.

