When is Amazon Prime Day?

You’ve likely seen the Amazon Prime Day commercials by now. You know, the ones with Megan Thee Stallion finding incredible deals on kitchen equipment and much more. But for anyone who fast forwards through commercials, Amazon Prime Day begins July 16 at 12:01 am and continues through July 17.

This is the 10th year of Amazon deals on every category, from electronics to back-to-school gear, outdoor items, wellness products and more. During July 16 and 17, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during certain times.

You can find all the deals Amazon is offering by visiting Amazon’s homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon’s Deal page to see the latest deals it is running.

There are deals leading up to Prime Day, too. You can get more than 50% off on millions of Amazon items in more than 35 different categories. Just remember, to get access to the best deals, you’ll need to become an Amazon Prime member.

A sneak-peek at Amazon’s early Prime Day deals

Original price: 214.99

This Silonn Nugget Countertop Ice Maker is portable, making it easy to use anywhere in your home or office. It makes up to 33 lbs of ice daily and can make ice in as little as six minutes.

Original price: $749.95

The De'Longhi EC9255M La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine is on sale now for $250 off. Its professional design makes espresso drinks easily so you can give up your Starbucks addiction and make drinks right at home.

Original price: $24.99

Amazon Smart plugs turn any of your outlets into a smart device you can control through Alexa. Just plug it in and plug in any electronic you have from lights to coffee makers and alarm clocks.

Original price: $259.99

Blink Outdoor 4 is a smart security camera that connects to your smartphone and Alexa devices. They’re indoor/outdoor cameras, so you can install them wherever you need security the most. Their small design makes them discrete, adding to your security.

Original price: $129.99

An Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker does it all in way less time than your oven or grill. It’s currently on sale for less than $75.

Originally $69.99

The Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief is made to help with spinal alignment, and relieves neck and back pain, helping you get a better night’s sleep.

Original price: $79.99

An Amazon smart thermostat reduces your energy usage and can be controlled through Alexa or an app on your phone. You can even adjust the temperature when you’re out of the house.

Original price: 139.99

The 21V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower comes with two batteries and a charger. Use it continuously for 20 minutes to get some small projects done and then charge the batteries fast for continued use.

Original price: $99.99

For single-serve coffee fast, get a Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. It’s the perfect addition to a small kitchen or dorm room, and it comes in multiple colors.

Original price: $29.99

Echo Glow is a smart lamp that creates lighting cues when setting a timer or alarm, and you can create and choose your own lighting while gaming, watching TV or listening to music. An Echo Glow can easily be controlled from any Alexa device.

Stay up to date on the best Amazon Prime Day deals with our coverage

All week we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s top deals leading up to Amazon Prime Day, making it easier for you to search for all your favorite items. Here are different categories we’ve covered: