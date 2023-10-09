Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 17 pet products that are on sale early

Now is the time for Prime members to save big on pet essentials

Nora Colomer
Published
Grab great discounts on pet essentials early.

Grab great discounts on pet essentials early. (iStock)

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are just around the corner. From Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, you'll be able to score significant savings on a number of items. It is an ideal time to grab discounts on all things pets. Amazon Prime members will have an opportunity to save big on a large selection of pet products across Amazon. Cat trees, dog beds and everyday pet essentials will be discounted.

If you'd like to save big on Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to either be an existing Amazon Prime member or you can sign up and start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership. 

Here are some early pet deals you won't want to miss:

Deals on cat supplies

Deals on dog supplies

Cat supplies

Cat scratcher: on sale for $20.69

Original price: $23.99 

This cat scratcher is round to fit your cat.

This cat scratcher is round to fit your cat. (Amazon)

This round cat scratcher is tailored to fit your cat's body and serves as a scratching board and a cozy nook. 

Automatic cat feeder: on sale for $33.99

Original price $39.99

Feed your cat on time even when you are away.

Feed your cat on time even when you are away. (Amazon)

This automatic cat feeder can solve your cat feeding needs, even if you are away from home. You can set portions per feeding and set it for one to six meals.

Cat water fountain: on sale for $63.51

Original price: $74.99

This fountain monitors your cat's drinking habits.

This fountain monitors your cat's drinking habits. (Amazon)

The CATLINK Pure 2 is a smart cat water fountain that uses an ultrafiltration filter to provide clean drinking water. This fountain tracks your cat's drinking frequency and volume and generates a report via an app.

Cat tree: on sale for $50.99

Original price: $59.99

Fit this cat tree in most rooms thanks to its adjustable pole.

Fit this cat tree in most rooms thanks to its adjustable pole. (Amazon)

This floor-to-ceiling cat tree features an adjustable rod that fits most rooms. Its vertical structure with four platforms provides ample climbing and jumping opportunities. It's ideal for one to two cats weighing less than 12 pounds.

Cat pad refills for litter box: on sale for $20.69

Original price: $24.99

Buy these pads on sale.

Buy these pads on sale. (Amazon)

But these refill pads for the litter box are on sale.  They have a six-layer thickened design and a super absorbent core to help them better absorb liquid.

Cat tree with litter box enclosure: on sale for $104.28

Original price: $119.99

Your cat will love this tree with a litter box.

Your cat will love this tree with a litter box. (Amazon)

This cat tree comes with a hidden litter box. It provides cats with a private sanctuary for their bathroom activities and perfectly keeps the cat litter box isolated for less mess and smell.

Dog supplies

Ziwi dried dog food: on sale for $103

Original price: $146.48

Stock up on this premium brand of dog food.

Stock up on this premium brand of dog food. (Amazon)

Amazon's sale is a great time to stock up on dog food. Ziwi dried dog food is a premium brand with a clean and straightforward moisture-rich recipe featuring world-class New Zealand grass-fed and free-range beef. Serve as a topper or complete meal. Your dog or puppy is sure to enjoy each bite.

Dog crate: on sale for $209.21

Original price: $239.99

This crate can fit medium to large sized dogs.

This crate can fit medium to large sized dogs. (Amazon)

This heavy-duty crate provides ample space for medium — to large-sized dogs. The high-anxiety dog crate has three doors: a top door for close interaction, a front door for easy access and a feeding door for convenient food and water supply.

Adjustable dog harness: on sale for $6.40

Original price: $13.99

Try a harness for comfort.

Try a harness for comfort. (Amazon)

This dog harness is made with soft, breathable air mesh for all sizes of dogs. The lightweight pet harness is perfect for walks all year round.

Dog training collar: on sale for $42.47

Original price: $49.99

Start training your dog today with these collars.

Start training your dog today with these collars. (Amazon)

Use these dog training collars with remote control, beep and vibration features to train your dogs with positive reinforcement in the form of mild electric stimulation. They can address various behavioral issues, such as barking, biting and leash training.

Dog teeth cleaning wipes: on sale for $13.49

Original price: $14.99

Make dental care easier with these wipes.

Make dental care easier with these wipes. (Amazon)

Dental care should be a number one priority when it comes to caring for your pet. Stock up on these easy-to-use dog teeth-cleaning wipes while they are on sale.

Dog crate: on sale for $98.99

Original price: $109.99

This dog crate fits with any home decor.

This dog crate fits with any home decor. (Amazon)

Dog crates don't have to stand out in your home decor. This YITAHOME dog crate with a dual USB charger will fit seamlessly into various furnishing styles. It can be used as a dog cage, side table, bedside table or coffee table.

Human dog bed: on sale for $116

Original price: $169.99

This dog bed is big enough for a human.

This dog bed is big enough for a human. (Amazon)

If you don't want your dog to lay in your bed but still want to cuddle, get this human dog bed. It is large enough for an adult to cuddle with a pet, and it comes with a blanket. Plus, the cover is machine washable.

Dog nail grinder: on sale for $19.54

Original price: $23.99

Keep your dog's nails trimmed with the help of this device.

Keep your dog's nails trimmed with the help of this device. (Amazon)

This dog nail grinder features two LED lights and is a powerful two-speed dog nail trimmer with two grinding wheels.  

Grooming wipes for dogs: on sale for $6.68

Original price: $9.99

Use gentle wipes to keep your dog's coat shiny.

Use gentle wipes to keep your dog's coat shiny. (Amazon)

The weather is turning colder and muddier, so it may be a good time to stock up on easy-to-use dog essentials like these pet grooming wipes. The wipes help keep coats cleaner and smelling fresher by removing dirt from hair, paws, ears and other intimate areas, reducing dryness, itchiness and odors.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

