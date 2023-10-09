Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 17 pet products that are on sale early

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are just around the corner. From Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, you'll be able to score significant savings on a number of items. It is an ideal time to grab discounts on all things pets. Amazon Prime members will have an opportunity to save big on a large selection of pet products across Amazon. Cat trees, dog beds and everyday pet essentials will be discounted.

If you'd like to save big on Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to either be an existing Amazon Prime member or you can sign up and start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership.

Here are some early pet deals you won't want to miss:

Deals on cat supplies

Deals on dog supplies

Original price: $23.99

This round cat scratcher is tailored to fit your cat's body and serves as a scratching board and a cozy nook.

Original price $39.99

This automatic cat feeder can solve your cat feeding needs, even if you are away from home. You can set portions per feeding and set it for one to six meals.

Original price: $74.99

The CATLINK Pure 2 is a smart cat water fountain that uses an ultrafiltration filter to provide clean drinking water. This fountain tracks your cat's drinking frequency and volume and generates a report via an app.

Original price: $59.99

This floor-to-ceiling cat tree features an adjustable rod that fits most rooms. Its vertical structure with four platforms provides ample climbing and jumping opportunities. It's ideal for one to two cats weighing less than 12 pounds.

Original price: $24.99

But these refill pads for the litter box are on sale. They have a six-layer thickened design and a super absorbent core to help them better absorb liquid.

Original price: $119.99

This cat tree comes with a hidden litter box. It provides cats with a private sanctuary for their bathroom activities and perfectly keeps the cat litter box isolated for less mess and smell.

Original price: $146.48

Amazon's sale is a great time to stock up on dog food. Ziwi dried dog food is a premium brand with a clean and straightforward moisture-rich recipe featuring world-class New Zealand grass-fed and free-range beef. Serve as a topper or complete meal. Your dog or puppy is sure to enjoy each bite.

Original price: $239.99

This heavy-duty crate provides ample space for medium — to large-sized dogs. The high-anxiety dog crate has three doors: a top door for close interaction, a front door for easy access and a feeding door for convenient food and water supply.

Original price: $13.99

This dog harness is made with soft, breathable air mesh for all sizes of dogs. The lightweight pet harness is perfect for walks all year round.

Original price: $49.99

Use these dog training collars with remote control, beep and vibration features to train your dogs with positive reinforcement in the form of mild electric stimulation. They can address various behavioral issues, such as barking, biting and leash training.

Original price: $14.99

Dental care should be a number one priority when it comes to caring for your pet. Stock up on these easy-to-use dog teeth-cleaning wipes while they are on sale.

Original price: $109.99

Dog crates don't have to stand out in your home decor. This YITAHOME dog crate with a dual USB charger will fit seamlessly into various furnishing styles. It can be used as a dog cage, side table, bedside table or coffee table.

Original price: $169.99

If you don't want your dog to lay in your bed but still want to cuddle, get this human dog bed. It is large enough for an adult to cuddle with a pet, and it comes with a blanket. Plus, the cover is machine washable.

Original price: $23.99

This dog nail grinder features two LED lights and is a powerful two-speed dog nail trimmer with two grinding wheels.

Original price: $9.99

The weather is turning colder and muddier, so it may be a good time to stock up on easy-to-use dog essentials like these pet grooming wipes. The wipes help keep coats cleaner and smelling fresher by removing dirt from hair, paws, ears and other intimate areas, reducing dryness, itchiness and odors.