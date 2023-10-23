These 24 self-care products to get you through this winter

Winter is coming in quickly. On Nov. 5, clocks reset, and the long hours of darkness and cold return. This Winter, cozy into the season by practicing self-care. These 24 self-care essentials on Amazon will lift your spirit while keeping you looking fabulous all season long.

Staying warm should top your list for keeping any winter dread away, but investing in moisturizing lotions to keep your skin replenishing can also help boost your mood. Don't forget about creating a healthy home space – stock up on everything from humidifiers to plants to optimize the space you'll spend time in all season.

Winter essentials to help you keep you warm

Winter essentials to protect your skin

Winter essentials to create a healthy home environment

HotHands 24 Hand & 8 Toe Warmers $23.38

It may seem counterintuitive to keep warm, but the key to your mental well-being this winter is to exercise and fresh air as often as possible. One way to keep your hands and feet warm during longer walks and hikes is by using these HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers. They will keep your fingers and toes toasty for hours.

Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug $25.99, $17.19

Taking a hot beverage on those long winter walks will keep you warm and toasty. Try the Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug to keep your drink hot and provide some warmth to your hands as you hold it. This mug is spill-proof to keep your beverage safe (and your clothes spill-free).

uvamia Women's Fuzzy Fleece Knitted Long Sleeve Pj Loungewear $58.99, $48.99

Knowing that this uvamia Women's Casual Pajama Set is waiting at home to melt the winter day away is one way to boost your mood during the season. And because you really can’t have too many cozy pjs, you might want to try this set of BOSECETA Fluffy Pajamas, too. Snag the set on Amazon for $36.99.

Sherpa Faux Fur Reversible Luxury Snugly Weighted Blanket $66.98

Wrap yourself in ultimate comfort with this Sherpa Faux Fur Reversible Luxury Snugly Weighted Blanket. This weighted blanket offers excellent all-natural sleep help by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged to encourage deep, restful sleep throughout the cold night or with air conditioning in summer. Reviewers said this heavenly blanket is perfect for winter and for relieving anxiety.

THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket $54.99, $49.99

A cozy wearable blanket like THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket is just the item you need to keep you warm. An Amazon bestseller, reviewers rave about how plush and warm it is.

LongBay Women's Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers $29.95

Keep your feet warm and cozy this winter with the LongBay Women's Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers. The boots are fashionable, plus the long-lasting 80D memory foam insole provides superior cushioning.

NIUONSIX Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders $39.98

Scarf meets heating pad with the NIUONSIX Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders. This game-changing heating pad will bring instant warmth and relief from neck and back soreness and give you a warm wrap in cold weather. Reviewers said that it is the go-to solution for soothing comfort and relaxation.

Verilux® HappyLight® Lucent - One-Touch Light Therapy Lamp $44.95, $39.99

Bright light therapy improves sleep, boosts mood, increases energy, and enhances focus, so you feel revitalized throughout the day. The Verilux Happy Light comes in an ultra-thin tablet design with significant benefits as the days shorten. Try it to beat the winter blues.

Cold, dry air can easily irritate your skin. Luckily, there are many ways to combat the causes of dry winter skin and keep your skin smooth and supple all season long. Add these 8 beauty essentials to your cart to keep your skin at its best this winter.

POPCHOSE Exfoliating Body Scrubber for Flawless Skin $14.99, now $9.99

One way to keep that dry skin away is by exfoliating. In the winter, dry brushing can help you remove the dry skin and promote the growth of healthy new skin. It can also help improve your blood circulation, which keeps you warm. Give your skin some TLC with this POPCHOSE Exfoliating Body Scrubber for Flawless Skin. This easy-to-use brush will leave your skin feeling softer, smoother, and firmer and give you a natural and cost-effective way for a pampering SPA experience.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $19.49, now $17.78

Moisturizing with thick lotions with Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, and Petrolatum can help your skin retain and seal in moisture. Thicker creams such as this highly-rated CeraVe Moisturizing Cream work better than lighter lotions in the dark winter months. This lotion is made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE technology for 24-hour hydration. It will go a long way in keeping your skin properly moisturized this winter.

EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme $33.25

EltaMD Skin Restore Body Cream, Moisturizing Body Lotion for Dry Skin, and Face can be used on the face or body, infusing dry, sensitive skin with moisture and essential nutrients for a smoother, healthier look. Dry and sensitive skin types can use the cream thanks to its fragrance-free, skin-enhancing blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisture-locking mango seed butter.

AHAVA Dead Sea Water Mineral Hand Cream $25.00

Don’t forget to keep your hand moisturized, too, with AHAVA Dead Sea Water Mineral Hand Cream. It will bring instant relief to dry, cracked hands. The hand cream is made with Active Deadsea minerals, witch hazel and allantoin with a tranquil sea-kissed scent.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24.00

Chapped and dry can get some rejuvenation with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This award-winning lip mask is praised for its vitamin C- and shea butter-rich blend that smooths and softens lips overnight.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum for Face $27.19

Give your skin a dose of vitamin C with Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum for Face. This award-winning serum tightens, brightens and smooths aging, acne-prone, or sun-damaged skin. The product Smells amazing, sinks into the skin quickly and causes no issues with sensitive skin.

Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15 Count $29.97, $19.99

Shower steamers are a great addition to help you relax, moisturize skin, unclog pores, soften sebum, increase circulation, and reduce congestion. Body Restore shower steamers are infused with organic, natural essential oils and have a strong, heavenly Eucalyptus and Mint scent. They are individually wrapped so that they will remain fresh for longer.

Moisturizing Socks and Gloves Set $24.99, now $18.99

This set of moisturizing socks and gloves infused with aloe and vitamin E are a must-have for self-care this winter. The socks and gloves will work to moisturize and lock in essential nutrients for soft, smooth skin. Reviewers said it makes the perfect self-care gift!

The outside dreariness may be out of your control, but inside, you can transform your space into a warm, inviting, cozy corner. Here are eight winter essentials to help transform your space into an indoor haven.

Sunrise Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers $49.99, now $35.99

This Sunrise Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers, wakes you by a gradual light alarm simulating the sun rising in your winter bedroom. The clock features seven natural sounds to help gently rouse you and has an FM radio.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier $229.00

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier is designed to rid your home air of pollutants and allergens. The Conway will freshen up dusty winter hibernation zones and transform your space into a healthy sanctuary.

Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier $71.99

You’ll need this Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier to add moisture to your air. This top-reviewed product on Amazon is a filter-free, ultra-quiet humidifier that provides cool mist comfort with style.

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control $35.99, now $25.99

This ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control can help create calm in your space through scent. An Amazon Choice buy with 4.5 out of 5 stars and reviewers love that it can fill a room quickly with your fragrance of choice.

Space Heater $45.90

This small and efficient electric space heater will keep you warm and comfortable when your room feels like the North Pole. Keep it handy by your desk to keep the chill away while you work. Reviewers like the heater’s anti-tip safety feature.

Costa Farms Snake Plant 2 to 3 feet tall $37.99, now $32.62

Houseplants can add life, color, and stress-reducing, air-purifying qualities during the year's colder months. You won’t need much of a green thumb to enjoy the benefits of adding this Costa Farms Snake Plant to your home. The Sansevieria, or snake plant, is easy to care for and can survive in windowless rooms. They can withstand drafty windows, heat from heaters and radiators, and less humidity, making them an excellent plant for winter.

Mindful Messages Positive Affirmations Meditation Self Care Cards $24.99, $14.99

These positive affirmation and self-calming cards are perfect for helping you relax this winter ( or in any season, really). The 52-card deck includes unique affirmations to help promote mindfulness and stress relief! Keep them at your bedside to make it the last and first thing you do daily.

TURBRO Suburbs 20 in. Electric Fireplace $139.99, $129.99

There’s nothing like a good fireplace fire to warm a home on a cold winter day. No fireplace? Then you’ll want to look at this TURBRO Suburbs 20 in. Electric Fireplace. This fireplace creates a charming fireside environment with a crackling sound and all. It is safe to the touch without the mess and smoke of a real fire.