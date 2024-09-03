Girl wins state fishing award, plus delicious pancake recipe for back-to-school breakfasts

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'SHE DOES IT ALL' – Lucy Moore is the first female and the youngest angler to achieve a coveted fishing award, Master Angler Milestone in Maryland, and already has her sights set on her next big achievement. Continue reading...

VENOMOUS VIPER – The northern copperhead snake has two shades of copper or a reddish-brown color — and wildlife officials have issued a warning in New Jersey for people to beware these venomous snakes. Continue reading…

BACK-TO-SCHOOL STACKS –In an attempt to ease the sting on wallets, IHOP changed its "All You Can Eat" pancake offer to back-to-school season. Diners can get unlimited pancakes with select combos. Continue reading...

PLAY BALL – Popular fall sports include soccer, football, field hockey and cross-country. Here’s all the equipment your child needs to play. Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF! – In this week's American Culture Quiz, questions celebrate a well-known holiday as well as American history, long-running competitions and more. Can you get all 8 questions right? Continue reading…

DREAM DRESS – A bride thanked her brother for making her wedding dress, which should have cost her $20,000. He is a couture designer who spent 120 hours on the dress. Continue reading…

MADE IN THE USA – An extremely rare coin was found at the bottom of a jar and dates back to America's Independence Day. The unique 1776 coin will soon sell to the highest bidder. Continue reading...

'DO NOT BE PASSIVE' – It's up to parents to teach their children faith — authentically and up close, said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington. Here are tips for parents and caregivers. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

