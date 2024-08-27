Bride wears $20K dream wedding dress that brother spent 120 hours making from scratch

A bride has her crafty brother to thank for making her dream wedding dress come to life.

Brooke Evans, 30, was in the process of planning her wedding when the subject of her wedding dress came up among the family.

Her brother, Reagen Varross, is a couture fashion designer who offered to step up and make his sister’s dream dress.

Evans, a hairdresser from Shropshire, England, told SWNS that her brother spent 120 hours making her wedding dress from scratch — something that made her wedding day a "dream."

"When I saw the dress, I was very emotional. It was all totally couture [and] I was blown away," she said.

Varross used tulle to make a mock-up of the dress before altering it and using the final fabric, SWNS reported.

Although the dress was couture, Varross made sure to keep the dress casual enough for the wedding Evans wanted.

After a few months of work, Varross presented his sister with her wedding dress.

Evans said it "blew her away."

"I had seen designs and things before, but actually seeing it in the flesh and trying it on … it was amazing," she told SWNS.

"It made the day even more perfect."

Typically, a dress of this nature would have cost around $20,000, Varross said, but he paid for the materials and gifted the outfit to his sister as a wedding gift.

Evans added, "He’s an incredible designer, and it made the day even more perfect."

Varross posted a video on his social media page showing the process of creating the one-of-a-kind dress.

In the video, the designer can be seen cutting, stitching and sewing various parts of the dress to make it special for his sister.

Evans tied the knot in August 2024.

She told SWNS the day was a "joyful celebration" filled with laughter, love and dancing.

"The reception featured amazing live performances, including singers and saxophonists who got the party started," she said.

