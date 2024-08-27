Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Bride wears $20K dream wedding dress that brother spent 120 hours making from scratch

Bride's brother, a couture fashion designer, made the dress come to life

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A bride has her crafty brother to thank for making her dream wedding dress come to life. 

Brooke Evans, 30, was in the process of planning her wedding when the subject of her wedding dress came up among the family. 

Her brother, Reagen Varross, is a couture fashion designer who offered to step up and make his sister’s dream dress.

VIRAL TIKTOK TREND HAS BRIDES SHOCKING THEIR HUSBANDS WITH BRAND NEW LOOK ON WEDDING DAY

Evans, a hairdresser from Shropshire, England, told SWNS that her brother spent 120 hours making her wedding dress from scratch — something that made her wedding day a "dream."

"When I saw the dress, I was very emotional. It was all totally couture [and] I was blown away," she said. 

Bride and brother

Brooke Evans and her brother Reagen Varross, pictured above, shown together as she wears the wedding dress he made from scratch. (SWNS)

Varross used tulle to make a mock-up of the dress before altering it and using the final fabric, SWNS reported. 

WHAT IS A FIRST LOOK? THE MODERN WEDDING TREND THAT BRIDES AND GROOMS PREFER MORE THAN TRADITION

Although the dress was couture, Varross made sure to keep the dress casual enough for the wedding Evans wanted. 

Bride with brother in wedding dress

Varross made the dress for his sister using tulle and other materials.  (SWNS)

After a few months of work, Varross presented his sister with her wedding dress.

Evans said it "blew her away."

MARITAL BEDS, WEDDING CROWNS AND MORE GREEK TRADITIONS BRIDES AND GROOMS INCORPORATE INTO THEIR BIG DAY

"I had seen designs and things before, but actually seeing it in the flesh and trying it on … it was amazing," she told SWNS. 

"It made the day even more perfect."

Typically, a dress of this nature would have cost around $20,000, Varross said, but he paid for the materials and gifted the outfit to his sister as a wedding gift. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Evans added, "He’s an incredible designer, and it made the day even more perfect."

Varross posted a video on his social media page showing the process of creating the one-of-a-kind dress. 

Bride on wedding day

Evans said the wedding dress made by her brother absolutely "blew her away." (SWNS)

In the video, the designer can be seen cutting, stitching and sewing various parts of the dress to make it special for his sister. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Evans tied the knot in August 2024.

She told SWNS the day was a "joyful celebration" filled with laughter, love and dancing. 

Bride and brother on wedding day

A bride's brother made her wedding dress for her big day — from scratch.  (SWNS)

"The reception featured amazing live performances, including singers and saxophonists who got the party started," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Evans and Varross for further comment. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 