Faith leader says parents 'should not trust the world to teach their kids about God'

"Every child is a gift from God. Every child is wonderfully and uniquely designed. And every child is made in the image of God," Pastor Jesse Bradley of Washington told Fox News Digital this week as back-to-season season gets underway for millions of children across the country.

But "how we value, protect and love children reveals the spiritual health of a nation," he also said.

The lead pastor at Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, also a husband and father, said he's particularly keeping the faith of children in mind amid today's secular and highly divisive culture.

Referencing Matthew 19:14, Bradley said, "Jesus said do not hinder kids from coming to Him because the kingdom of God belongs to them."

The Christian faith leader added, "Jesus died for our sins and overcame the grave, which gives every child peace with God and shalom in the home."

He said that "parents want to share with their kids what is most meaningful and beneficial, but passing along your faith can be more difficult than it sounds."

Researchers understand that "Gen Z is the open generation," he said. "They are very interested in Jesus if someone enters into conversations with them and provide a safe place to process a relationship with God."

He also said, "God gives clear instructions to parents in Deuteronomy 6:4-7: Faith starts at home. Training your kids in the Lord is relational, conversational and intentional."

While "many parents provide for the physical, emotional, intellectual and athletic needs of their children, what about their souls?"

So, "do not be passive, do not trust the world to teach your kids about God — and do not expect it all to happen at church."

He shared four insights to help parents and family caregivers pass along their faith to their kids today.

1. The ‘greatest impact is from up close’

"Doctrine is helpful, but living life together is far more significant. Kids want more than just the truth; they want to feel loved."

To convey this, he said, parents need to "listen well. Understand. God is the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort. There is a ministry of presence and nearness that gives a child a sense of security and connection."

So "pray together and God will unite your souls."

2. 'You can't take your kids deeper in faith than you choose to go'

Children want to know what their parents believe "and why you believe, too," said Bradley.

Given this, "share with them the reason for the hope you have. Following Jesus is not a blind faith — it's based on historical evidence and facts."

He said that children notice actions on Sunday mornings — "but they want to see what you are like when no one is watching. How do you respond when you are frustrated? What about when money is tight? What is your reaction when someone mistreats you?"

He said that "parents who continue to grow in their faith and are lifelong learners inspire the next generation."

3. ‘Kids will hear what you say but imitate what you do’

Children "will always see deeper than your statements," said the pastor.

"They will detect a double life. If you encourage your children to trust and follow Jesus, then make sure that you really are doing this, too," he said.

"If you tell your kids to speak kind words, make sure you avoid gossip and slander."

"If you tell your kids to have integrity, make sure you are honest with your business, taxes and neighbors. If you tell your kids to be generous, make sure you tip well at restaurants and give to people who can never pay you back."

Bradley said, "You don't have to be perfect but apologize when you make a bad decision."

4. 'If you can cultivate habits together, you can build a legacy for generations'

"You can teach your kids how to read the Bible and have spiritual nourishment every day," said Bradley.

Parents can also do the following, he said:

Teach kids how to have an attitude of gratitude in every situation

Teach kids how to bring hospitality to others, instead of looking to be served

Teach kids how to use their talents to bless others and glorify

Bradley said that even in stressful times — especially in stressful times — parents "can teach kids how to draw near to God, have a non-anxious presence and give their burdens to the Lord who cares for them. The most valuable hope habits that families experience together can become the parents' legacy."

He urged parents to "make the most of your opportunities. God will strengthen and guide you at every turn."

He also said, "And if your children are soaring with God, continue to set them up for success. We do not own, force or manipulate our children — but we can be faithful to encourage them in the deepest ways."

Bradley is founder of JustChooseHope.org.